You are here

  • Home
  • EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union flags flutter in the breeze during the second day of a special European Council summit in Brussels on February 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tusw

Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

EU must consider ‘severe’ sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

  • EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders should impose “severe” economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greece’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.
“The sanctions should put this pressure, to be severe, for a limited time, but severe, in order to send the message that Europe is here to negotiate but is also here to defend its values,” Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.
EU leaders will hold a special summit on Sept. 24-25 to discuss how to resolve the crisis between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: European Union EU-Turkey sanctions

Related

Middle-East
Turkey urged to release rights defender after European court ruling
Middle-East
Unified Arab policy must be adopted towards Turkey’s destructive practices, says Egyptian FM

India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AP

India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

  • Abe and Modi welcomed an agreement between the armies of the two countries
  • The agreement will give them access to each other’s bases for supplies and services
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart agreed on Thursday that a strong partnership between their nations will be critical in charting the course for the global community in the post-coronavirus world, an Indian official said.
Abe, who is stepping down because of a chronic health problem, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed an agreement between the armies of the two countries that will give them access to each other’s bases for supplies and services.
“They concurred that the agreement will further enhance the depth of defense cooperation between the two countries and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.
In a telephone call, the two leaders also reviewed the status of an India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership program, including a high-speed rail project that is to link the Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
In December, Abe canceled a meeting with Modi in the northeastern state of Assam, where street protests erupted over a new Indian law that grants citizenship based on religion and excludes Muslims.
Abe was scheduled to travel to Assam and Manipur states to discuss security and economic ties with Modi as part of annual exchange of visits by the two leaders.

Topics: India Japan Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
India’s Reliance offers Amazon $20b stake in retail arm
World
India adds another 89K COVID-19 cases, to reopen schools

Latest updates

Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25
Saudi energy think tank develops oil shock analysis model
PIF’s Lucid unveils new challenge to petrol engine
UK’s ‘Moonshot’ mass virus test plan met with skepticism
India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.