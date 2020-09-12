You are here

  • Home
  • Clashes and low turnout at new French ‘yellow vest’ protests

Clashes and low turnout at new French ‘yellow vest’ protests

A French CRS riot police officer gestures as a car burns behind him during a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Short Url

https://arab.news/yt4y7

Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

Clashes and low turnout at new French ‘yellow vest’ protests

  • At least one car and several rubbish bins were set on fire and street furniture was toppled by demonstrators near Place Wagram in northwest Paris
  • Elsewhere in the city center, hundreds of police were deployed at the Champs-Elysees avenue where authorities banned demonstrations
Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

PARIS: Around 1,000 people gathered in two “yellow vest” protests in the French capital Paris Saturday in lower-than-hoped-for numbers for the movement’s hoped-for September comeback, later clashing with police who fired tear gas.
An AFP journalist saw at least one car and rubbish bins set on fire and street furniture toppled by demonstrators near Place Wagram in northwest Paris, while police lobbed tear gas grenades after the march left its planned route.
Tens of thousands rallied in 2018-19 under the yellow vests’ banner against President Emmanuel Macron’s perceived prioritization of business and the rich over struggling ordinary families.
The demonstrations sometimes descended into scenes of violence and looting that drew harsh police responses, which were in turn criticized in France and beyond.
With its weak turnout Saturday, “the movement is dead, I’ll say that clearly, but we’re here because we have nothing to lose. This is a kind of last stand,” said Michael, a 43-year old protester in the crowd at Place de Wagram before the march got started.
Stephane, a 48-year-old who had traveled from the Paris suburbs to join the rally, disagreed.
The yellow vests movement “has been struggling for a few months but it will never die,” he said. “As more people are laid off from their jobs, they’ll increasingly wake up.”
A second march starting from central Place de la Bourse saw protesters brandish signs with modest demands like “being able to fill your fridge properly.”
“Today is kind of a test for what comes next, but the movement isn’t running out of steam,” said pensioners Pascale and Patrick, veterans of the movement’s demonstrations at traffic roundabouts in provincial towns.
They had traveled from Crolles in southeast France because “we don’t want this world for our children and grandchildren, where we’re subjugated by this oligarchy. We’re anti-capitalist, anti-system, former hippies and yellow vests.”
Elsewhere in the city center, hundreds of police were deployed at the Champs-Elysees avenue where authorities banned demonstrations.
Officers checked the identity cards of passers-by and searched their bags, while many storefronts were boarded up in anticipation of looting which occurred repeatedly during last year’s violence.
“We can’t have destruction and chaos on the Champs-Elysees,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement said Saturday morning. “There’s a need for calm on this avenue which is a showcase for our country. So I banned the demonstrations.”
Ahead of Saturday’s protests, police had said they expected up to 5,000 people to attend, with 1,000 of them potentially violent.
Some 193 people had been arrested by around 2:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) especially for carrying objects like screwdrivers, ice axes and knives that “have no place at a demonstration,” the police posted on Twitter.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had announced Friday slightly tougher rules on how police use controversial rubber bullets and other crowd-control weapons ahead of the expected marches.
Officers must now ask supervisors for permission to fire the projectiles, which have been responsible for injuries including destroying the eyes of some protesters like leading light Jerome Rodrigues.
“Yellow vest” marches had been announced for other major cities in France including Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon and Lille.
Authorities in past protest hotspot Toulouse banned the planned demonstration there, citing coronavirus restrictions.

Topics: yellow vests France Paris

Related

World
French ‘yellow vests’ shut down top Paris department store
World
Sporadic clashes but low turnout in French ‘yellow vest’ protests

‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services

Updated 14 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services

  • ImamConnect services include weddings, funerals, matchmaking via online portal
  • Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Muslim way of life was catalyst for idea
Updated 14 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A London-based entrepreneur has launched an online platform that promises to revolutionize the way Muslims access religious services.

Launched in the UK and US at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, ImamConnect provides an online space for imams and scholars to offer Islamic services directly and at the click of a button. 

Qur’an lessons, weddings, funerals, matchmaking and more can all be found on the website, along with customer reviews, insights into the providers’ specialisms and their spoken languages.

ImamConnect’s founder Mudassar Ahmed told Arab News that the best way to think about the platform is as “Uber for imams.”

He said: “The vast majority of Western Muslims don’t have continuous access to religious services, but that doesn’t mean they don’t require them. I wanted to make those religious services more accessible.”

This became critically important when coronavirus hit and so many people’s lives were turned upside down, Ahmed added.

“During the pandemic, there was demand for things like therapy and bereavement counseling. There was a need for these services, and if you were connected to a mosque you could access them, but what happens if the mosque is shut?” he said. 

This method of accessing religious services is particularly useful for young Muslims, Ahmed explained, because many of them do not have a local mosque they regularly attend.

The fourth industrial revolution, he said, has finally arrived in the realm of religious services. “If we can order food and see a doctor through an app, we can do the same for religious services,” he added.

The launch of the online marketplace has not only allowed people to access religious services on demand throughout the pandemic, it has also given imams and scholars a 21st-century way to access new markets and audiences.

Tarek Elgawhary, a US-based imam and scholar who offers, among other things, Qur’an studies, marriage counseling and guidance for new Muslims through ImamConnect, said the platform gives him a way to finally be recognized for his work.

“This is an efficient way of organizing my time and receiving feedback — people I’ve advised leave a review, and that way I stand on my own merits,” he told Arab News.

“There’s a lot more of this type of thing on the way. Whether it’s women’s fashion, Islamic services or things linked to mindfulness, we’re starting to see that Muslims are consumers,” he said. “They have wealth to spend, and they’re selective in what they want to spend it on.”

This could be a “dawn of a new day for Muslim minority populations,” Elgawhary added, as service providers have to up their game and make sure they are catering to what their communities want.

As for ImamConnect, he said: “Much like so many other successful ideas, you’re left wondering, ‘Why has nobody done that before?’”

Topics: UK technology ImamConnect US Islam

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
The complex relationship between Arabic calligraphy and technology
Saudi Arabia
Increased cooperation among Islamic science organization members urged

Latest updates

‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services
Egypt to test coronavirus vaccine
Greece announces major arms purchase as Turkey tension rises
Coronavirus kills businessman uncle of Syria’s Assad
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.