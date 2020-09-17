You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be

TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be

(L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hold up documents after participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcw2k

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be

  • More than 44% don't believe Qatar will normlize relations with Israel
  • This week saw the signing of the Abraham Accords with the UAE, Bahrain and Israel
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More than half of 1,207 respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they believed Qatar either would be the next country to normalize ties with Israel – or had already done this.

The poll followed the signing of the Abraham Accord by the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, on the South Lawn of the White House, with US President Donald Trump taking center stage as the host and broker of the deal.

The normalizing of relations has already led to a suspension of further settlements in Palestine and the creation of various highly lucrative business deals.

The Twitter poll found that 44.1 percent of respondents did not believe that Qatar would be the next to normalize relations.

But 33 percent said they did, while a further 22.9 percent said they believed the normalizing of relations between Israel and Qatar had already happened.

Topics: Twitter poll Abraham Accords UAE Israel Bahrain

Related

Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Over 80% of voters say cyber-bullying should be criminalized
Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Over half of voters say Qatar will not allow Israeli planes into its airspace

Wuhan film captures horror and humanity at coronavirus ground zero

Updated 15 September 2020
AFP

Wuhan film captures horror and humanity at coronavirus ground zero

  • “76 Days” is premiering at the Toronto film festival
  • It is the first major documentary from the disease’s original epicenter to hit theaters
Updated 15 September 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Back in February, when few Americans were aware of a distant and oddly named phenomenon called coronavirus, two Chinese filmmakers strapped on hazmat suits and embedded themselves in Wuhan’s overrun hospitals.
There, they captured harrowing footage of terrified citizens hammering on hospital doors, medics collapsing from exhaustion, and relatives begging in vain to say goodbye to infected loved ones.
Now, those images have been edited together by New York-based director Hao Wu (“People’s Republic of Desire“).
Premiering at the Toronto film festival Monday, “76 Days” — named for the duration of the central Chinese city’s draconian lockdown — is the first major documentary from the disease’s original epicenter to hit theaters.
Shot in a claustrophobic, cinema verite style — without voice-over or direct-to-camera interviews — the film relies on the intimacy of the footage of doctors and patients grappling with a terrifying new reality.
Wu first contacted the two filmmakers, one of whom is anonymous for his own safety, after witnessing China’s early lockdown first-hand during a family visit for Chinese New Year.
The footage they sent him revealed how, in the chaos of the disease’s early weeks, they were able to get remarkable access — but at considerable personal risk and suffering.
“It was a horrible, horrible shooting experience for them,” Wu told AFP. “They were fainting, it was really warm. A few times [filmmaker Weixi Chen] wanted to throw up inside [his] goggles, but he couldn’t because once you throw up, once you remove your PPE, you have to get out, you could not come back again.”
“It was like shooting in a war zone,” he added.
Wu also had a personal motivation for pursuing the project.
His grandfather died from cancer soon after the outbreak, unable to find a hospital bed as resources strained under the weight of Covid-19.
“In the beginning I was angry with the Chinese government — I really wanted to find out who’s at fault, what caused this,” said Wu.
But once the pandemic spread — with exponentially greater tragedy — to other countries like the US, the desire to place blame was replaced by a desire to document how “as human beings live through this, how we can share this experience.”


Ironically, despite Beijing’s tight controls on information, access was in some ways easier in China. Privacy and litigation concerns proved far more of a barrier to filming in New York hospitals, Wu found.
Wuhan hospitals desperately lacking personal protective equipment initially welcomed coverage that could boost donations and volunteers, he added.
The film eschews politics and blame to focus on personal stories of tragedy and bravery, hope and despair, which repeated around the world after emerging in China.
Medics tenderly hold the hands of patients locked away from their families, and are distinguishable to viewers only by the colorful doodles they scrawl upon each other’s head-to-toe hazmat suits.
But it remains unclear whether the movie will ever be seen in China, where news about the pandemic has been tightly controlled since day one — leading to many in the West, including US President Donald Trump, accusing Beijing of a vast cover-up.
“I would love to show it in China, because I feel that for the entire country with Covid, it has been such a scar on the nation’s psyche,” said Wu, who hopes it could help his ancestral home to mourn its losses.
“Obviously right now most Chinese feel proud the country has been able to control it. But it is a trauma.”

Topics: Wuhan

Related

Sport
Wuhan Open ‘hugely symbolic’ for coronavirus-scarred city
World
Ex-UK spy chief: COVID-19 could be from Wuhan lab

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be
Navalny aides say Novichok found on hotel water bottle
Amina Muaddi to launch handbag collection
Israeli and Dubai diamond exchanges sign trade agreement
Banksy loses EU trademark fight with greeting card company

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.