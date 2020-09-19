Muslim World League launches urgent relief campaign for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim World League (MWL) has sent urgent relief assistance to help flood-affected people in a number of areas of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The campaign got underway in a number of regions in Pakistan, under the supervision of the head of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, and with the participation of Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and a number of Pakistani officials.

Lt. Gen. Afzal praised the efforts of the MWL, “which is considered one of the best relief organizations operating in Pakistan,” and said the aid will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the disastrous torrents and floods that struck Pakistan.

MWL regional director Saad Al-Harthi said that the program aims, in its first phase, to distribute food baskets to the most needy segments of those affected in the areas hit by torrential rains and floods.

He added that “this response comes within the humanitarian association’s efforts to support the needy around the world, following direct coordination with the relevant government agencies in each country.”

Al-Harthi also said that the program is part of the numerous programs and projects in the fields of development and relief that MWL is implementing in Pakistan.

He added that the “association’s relief, support and developmental activities are not differentiated by religion, ethnicity or otherwise, but rather to provide services to all those in need, and that this represents Islam’s guidance in its great human dimensions.”