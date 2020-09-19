You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League launches urgent relief campaign for Pakistan flood victims

Muslim World League launches urgent relief campaign for Pakistan flood victims

1 / 3
The Muslim World League campaign got underway in a number of regions in Pakistan, under the supervision of the head of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, and with the participation of Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and a number of Pakistani officials. (SPA)
2 / 3
The Muslim World League campaign got underway in a number of regions in Pakistan, under the supervision of the head of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, and with the participation of Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and a number of Pakistani officials. (SPA)
3 / 3
The Muslim World League campaign got underway in a number of regions in Pakistan, under the supervision of the head of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, and with the participation of Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and a number of Pakistani officials. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47snx

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim World League launches urgent relief campaign for Pakistan flood victims

  • The aid will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by floods
  • NDMA praised the efforts of the MWL
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim World League (MWL) has sent urgent relief assistance to help flood-affected people in a number of areas of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The campaign got underway in a number of regions in Pakistan, under the supervision of the head of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, and with the participation of Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and a number of Pakistani officials.
Lt. Gen. Afzal praised the efforts of the MWL, “which is considered one of the best relief organizations operating in Pakistan,” and said the aid will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the disastrous torrents and floods that struck Pakistan.
MWL regional director Saad Al-Harthi said that the program aims, in its first phase, to distribute food baskets to the most needy segments of those affected in the areas hit by torrential rains and floods.
He added that “this response comes within the humanitarian association’s efforts to support the needy around the world, following direct coordination with the relevant government agencies in each country.”
Al-Harthi also said that the program is part of the numerous programs and projects in the fields of development and relief that MWL is implementing in Pakistan.
He added that the “association’s relief, support and developmental activities are not differentiated by religion, ethnicity or otherwise, but rather to provide services to all those in need, and that this represents Islam’s guidance in its great human dimensions.”

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) Saad Al-Harthi Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Muslim World League sign deal to combat Islamophobia
Update
Middle-East
MWL stands with Egypt to protect its borders, preserve security

Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in London

Updated 19 September 2020
AP

Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in London

  • Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in London’s central Trafalgar Square
  • Britain’s Conservative government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country
Updated 19 September 2020
AP

LONDON: Police in London have clashed with protesters at a rally organized by opponents of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in London’s central Trafalgar Square. Some protesters formed blockades to stop officers from making arrests, and traffic was brought to a halt in the busy area.
The “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally saw dozens of people holding banners and placards such as one reading “This is now Tyranny” and chanting “Freedom!” Police said there were “pockets of hostility and outbreaks of violence towards officers.”
Britain’s Conservative government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, but officials are considering even stricter restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that Britain is “now seeing a second wave” of the coronavirus, after seeing the same in France, Spain and across Europe.
Britain has Europe’s worst death toll in the pandemic with 41,821 confirmed virus-related deaths, but experts say all numbers undercount the true impact of the pandemic.
In a statement, British police said protesters were “putting themselves and others at risk” and urged all those at the London rally to disperse immediately or risk arrest.

Topics: London Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Related

World
UK counter-terrorism police arrest man over London package

Latest updates

Muslim World League launches urgent relief campaign for Pakistan flood victims
Saudi Arabia backs UN’s coronavirus response plan with $100 million
Houthi weapon-smuggling cell linked to Iran’s revolutionary guards apprehended
G20 trade and investment ministers to meet on global economy
Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.