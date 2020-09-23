BERLIN: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who the West believes was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, has been discharged from hospital after 32 days, the Berlin medical facility treating him said Wednesday.
“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible,” Charite hospital said in a statement.
Navalny discharged, full recovery ‘possible’: Berlin hospital
