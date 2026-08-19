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Iran’s armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military

Iran’s armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military
US military helicopters and personnel operate in a location given as the Arabian Sea in this screengrab obtained from a video released by US Central Command on July 25, 2026. (US Central Command via Reuters)
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Updated 19 August 2026 10:11
AFP
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Iran’s armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military

Iran’s armed forces warn Gulf countries against assisting US military
  • Iran’s armed forces say it would be tantamount to joining American military operations
Updated 19 August 2026 10:11
AFP
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TEHRAN: Iran’s armed forces on Wednesday warned Gulf countries against assisting the US military, saying it would be tantamount to joining American military operations.
“We wish to warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military amounts to participation in the US military operation,” armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi said, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.

Topics: War in Iran Iran

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