UAE denies claims of canceling residencies and providing money to Iran

DUBAI: UAE’s diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash has denied claims the UAE provided financial services to Iran in a statement on X.

“Some platforms targeting the UAE are circulating false information about the country, at a time when the state continues to focus its efforts on addressing regional developments and preparing for the post-phase period,” Gargash said.

He also denied claims the UAE was canceling labor residences.

تتداول بعض المنصات الموجهة معلومات كاذبة حول دولة الإمارات، في الوقت الذي تواصل فيه الدولة تركيز جهودها على التعامل مع تطورات المنطقة والاستعداد لما بعد هذه المرحلة. ونهج الإمارات أن أفضل رد على مثل هذه الادعاءات يكون من خلال العمل والإنجاز على أرض الواقع. أما ما يُنشر من… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 19, 2026



“The UAE’s approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and tangible achievements on the ground,” he said.

“Facts and concrete achievements remain stronger than rumors, and work remains stronger than noise,” he said.