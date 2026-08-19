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UAE denies claims of canceling residencies and providing money to Iran

UAE denies claims of canceling residencies and providing money to Iran
“The UAE’s approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and tangible achievements on the ground,” he said. (AFP)
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Updated 19 August 2026 10:22
Arab News
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UAE denies claims of canceling residencies and providing money to Iran

UAE denies claims of canceling residencies and providing money to Iran
Updated 19 August 2026 10:22
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: UAE’s diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash has denied claims the UAE provided financial services to Iran in a statement on X.
“Some platforms targeting the UAE are circulating false information about the country, at a time when the state continues to focus its efforts on addressing regional developments and preparing for the post-phase period,” Gargash said.
He also denied claims the UAE was canceling labor residences. 


“The UAE’s approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and tangible achievements on the ground,” he said.
“Facts and concrete achievements remain stronger than rumors, and work remains stronger than noise,” he said.

Topics: UAE

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