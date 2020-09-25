You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Our Bodies, Their Battlefields by Christina Lamb

What We Are Reading Today: Our Bodies, Their Battlefields by Christina Lamb

Updated 25 September 2020
What We Are Reading Today: Our Bodies, Their Battlefields by Christina Lamb

Updated 25 September 2020
This is a searing account of women’s suffering during war time. 

Rape, Christina Lamb writes, is the “most neglected” war crime of the 1949 Geneva Convention. 

“The Rwandan conviction of Mayor Akaseyu, who himself was directly responsible for the rape and killing of Tutsis, is touted as the first war case where a high-profile person was punished along with rape charges,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“Going further, the tales of atrocities committed by Serbians against the Bosnian muslims shows how neighbors and acquaintances take part in crime against women without any remorse,” said the review.

It added: “There are also narratives of the Rohingya women at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh who had suffered hardships in the hands of the Burmese military.”

The review said: “In the wake of the #MeToo movement, rape crimes have begun to be treated seriously, however the author contends that conviction of such crimes during war time is still very minimal and serious steps are needed to overcome this mindset.”

It added: “The topic of war is usually associated with nationalism, military powers and strategies, while its tragic consequences are only measured in terms of the number of live lost.” 

New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

  • National Geographic Abu Dhabi screens 20-minute documentary that showcases the mega project’s six museums
  • The film, which premiered on Sept. 21, is repeated on the Sept.26 at 6 p.m. UAE time/5 p.m. KSA time
Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

National Geographic Abu Dhabi is screening a new documentary about the building of the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (SAASCC) in Kuwait City, which opened in March 2018 and is one of the largest museums in the world.

The 20-minute film reveals the story behind a project envisioned as a beacon of art and creative and scientific thinking in Kuwait. Spread across an 18-hectare site, it includes six museums devoted to natural history, science and technology, fine arts and theater, Islamic history, and space. They are all connected by a covered central street in the shape of a human DNA helix.

The documentary reveals the massive challenge of building the SAASCC, the construction of which began in 2016 and involved more 3,000 suppliers. It shows how designers created a work of architectural wonder that reflects Kuwait’s heritage and culture, and combined this with cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to guide visitors on a journey through external spaces such as the Public Realm, which houses 22 galleries and more than 900 individual exhibits.

It also chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of the design and installation of more 350 audiovisual display exhibits and other key components, which are seamlessly integrated.

The documentary premiered on Sept. 21 and will be broadcast again on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. UAE time/5 p.m. KSA time. Visit natgeotv.com/me for more details.

New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

