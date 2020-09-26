You are here

Celtics rally to beat Heat, stay alive in NBA playoffs

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) and Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (27) battle for the ball during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball gameon Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

  • The winners of the series take on either the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets for the NBA title
  • The Lakers lead the Nuggets three games to one in the Western Conference finals
AFP

MIAMI: The Boston Celtics roared back in the second half, beating the Miami Heat 121-108 on Friday to stay alive in the NBA playoffs.
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 28 points as six Celtics players scored in double figures and Boston cut the deficit in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals to three games to two.
Goran Dragic led the Heat with 23 points and Duncan Robinson added 20 for Miami, who are trying to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 2014.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Celtics exploded for 41 points in the third quarter to turn the tide in a game dominated early by Miami.
Under solid pressure from the Heat defense, the Celtics made just one of their first 12 shots and connected on just five of 20 from the field in the first quarter.
Boston trailed by as many as 12 in the opening period, which ended with the Heat leading 26-18.
Miami again built the lead to 12 in the second period and finished the first half with a 58-51 lead.
But Boston were beginning to see some shots fall, and as they turned up the intensity on both ends of the floor after the interval Miami had no answer.
Marcus Smart’s three-pointer tied it up at 60-60 and Boston took the lead for the first time in the contest, 62-60, on Brown’s layup off a feed from Kemba Walker.
They wouldn’t trail again.
Walker’s three-pointer with 4:26 left in the third gave Boston a 10-point lead and the Celtics took a nine-point edge into the final frame, when they continued to pour it on.
The Celtics will try to build on their momentum against a Heat team determined to put them away in game six on Sunday.
The winners of the series take on either the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets for the NBA title in the quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
The Lakers lead the Nuggets three games to one in the Western Conference finals.

Boxing great Pacquiao wants MMA star McGregor fight next year

AFP

  • Bout could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates
AFP

MANILA: Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year, an aide said in a statement Saturday.
“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said, adding negotiations are ongoing.
The fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates, the aide said, adding Pacquiao would donate a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino COVID-19 victims.
Pacquiao’s promoter Sean Gibbons earlier said in Los Angeles that the eight-division world champion was mulling a possible comeback fight with McGregor, though the two camps were a “long way” from agreement.
Earlier Friday, McGregor, 32, said on Twitter he was “boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”
“It will be a true honor to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” McGregor added.
Pacquiao, 41, has not fought since claiming the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year.
A bout against McGregor, who faced welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning 2017 fight, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday as he nears the end of an illustrious boxing career.
“Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” Joson said.
Gibbons said McGregor had shown in his money-spinning fight with welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in 2017 that the Irishman was capable of challenging “the best boxers in the world.”
Pacquiao has successfully combined a political career in the Philippines, where he is an elected senator, while continuing to box at the highest level.
“His main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities,” Joson said.
The virus has infected some 200,000 people in the Philippines and killed more than 5,000.

