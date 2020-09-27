You are here

  UK's Prince William, wife Kate join Attenborough after film screening

UK’s Prince William, wife Kate join Attenborough after film screening

Prince William and Kate react with Naturalist David Attenborough, left, with their children in the gardens of Kensington Palace in London. (AP)
David Attenborough joins Prince William to watch an outdoor screening of the naturalist’s upcoming film. (@KensingtonRoyal)
Prince William and Prince Louis react as Prince George holds the tooth of a shark given to him by Naturalist Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace in London. (AP)
Updated 27 September 2020
UK’s Prince William, wife Kate join Attenborough after film screening

  • Prince William, who has followed his father Prince Charles in pursuing environmental causes, has previously interviewed Attenborough
  • The photographs showed William and Kate standing in the garden, surrounded by their three children
LONDON: Britain’s royal family have released pictures of Prince William, wife Kate and their three children joining the naturalist David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
The photographs were taken earlier this week after the 94-year-old broadcaster joined Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and second-in-line to the throne, to watch an outdoor screening of Attenborough’s upcoming film.


The film, “David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet,” sets out his “witness statement” on the destruction of the environment and ideas on how humans can still put it right.
Prince William, who has followed his father Prince Charles in pursuing environmental causes, has previously interviewed Attenborough, and the queen presented him with an award for raising awareness of the danger of plastic pollution last year.


The photographs showed William and Kate standing in the garden, surrounded by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Attenborough stood at a slight distance, sharing a joke with the family.

Topics: Prince William Kate Middleton UK DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

India’s controversial farm bills become law despite protests

Updated 27 September 2020
India’s controversial farm bills become law despite protests

  • Farmers’ organizations say one of the three laws could lead to the government stopping buying grain at guaranteed prices
  • Nearly 85% of India’s poor farmers own less than 2 hectares of land
NEW DELHI: India’s president on Sunday approved three controversial agricultural bills amid nationwide protests by farmers who say the new laws will stunt their bargaining power and instead allow large retailers to have control over pricing.
Farmers’ organizations say one of the three laws could lead to the government stopping buying grain at guaranteed prices, a move that would disrupt wholesale markets which have so far ensured fair and timely payments to farmers.
President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval is likely to further stir protests, leading farmers’ organizations said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already lost a key political ally from the northern Indian state of Punjab, one of India’s two bread basket states, where farmers form an influential voting bloc.
The country’s main opposition Congress party has also backed the protests.
Under the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill — one of the laws already approved by parliament — growers can directly sell their produce to institutional buyers such as big traders and retailers.
Nearly 85% of India’s poor farmers own less than 2 hectares (5 acres) of land and they find it difficult to directly negotiate with large buyers.
Modi’s administration has clarified that the wholesale markets will operate as usual, and the government only aims to empower farmers to sell directly to buyers.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

