Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi is a Saudi writer, journalist and media expert with more than 20 years of experience.

He is the group editor-in-chief of Arrajol, Sayidaty and AboutHer, owned by the Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

Al-Harthi holds a master’s degree in international journalism from City, University of London and a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

He began his career at the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper before joining the English-language newspaper Arab News as a reporter, in addition to being a visiting journalist for the London-based Financial Times.

He was then transferred to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, where he rose to the position of editor-in-chief. In 1997, Al-Harthi was appointed editor-in-chief of the London-based Arrajol magazine. In 2002, Al-Harthi received the Gulf Excellence Award in recognition of the magazine’s success and wide circulation.

In 2004, he was appointed editor-in-chief of the London-based Sayidaty and Al-Jamila magazines. A year following his appointment, he relocated the headquarters of both magazines to Dubai.

From 2013 to 2016, Al-Harthi also served as the editor-in-chief of Arab News. He launched the Arab News Dialogue Forum project, which hosts seminars designed to facilitate the discussion of current affairs by officials and diplomats.

In 2014, Al-Harthi won the Media Innovation Award in Beirut for his achievements in the field of print, visual and digital media.

The following year, Al-Harthi launched his talk show “Bidoun Shak” (Without Doubt) on MBC, and took on the role of presenter.

In November 2016, he was elected to the board of directors of the Saudi Journalists Association.

In June 2019, World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers in the UK elected Al-Harthi as a member of its board. In July 2019, he was appointed as chairman of the first Saudi Media Forum held in November 2019. He is also the chairman of the Saudi Media Awards.

Al-Harthi is also a founding member of the Young Arab Leaders Forum in the Davos Middle East conference, a member of the Gulf/2000 project at Columbia University in New York, and a former member of the National Union of Journalists in the UK.

He also regularly writes political articles in Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Bayan newspapers, and has a weekly column in Sayidaty magazine, on top of a monthly column in Arrajol magazine.

Al-Harthi has also launched numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives that dealt with social and humanitarian issues, such as La Lizawaj Al-Kaserat (against child brides), a campaign against child marriage in the Arab world.

He also launched Baader bel Khair (initiate goodness), a campaign recognizing other community and humanitarian initiatives and creating awareness of volunteerism in society.

Another campaign launched by Al-Harthi was Khali Soutek Masmou Mish Makmou (let your voice be heard not taken away from you). It tackled domestic violence and encouraged women facing abuse to speak up.

King Salman receives closing statement of the Science Group Summit

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, right, receives the closing statement of the S20 group from its chair Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares. (SPA)
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

King Salman receives closing statement of the Science Group Summit

On behalf of King Salman, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday received the closing statement of the Science Group Summit (S20) from the group’s chair, Dr. Anas bin Faris Al-Fares, who is also the president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, after a virtual meeting.
Several scientific organizations from the G20 countries took part in the meeting, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia. The S20 group focuses on future health, a circular economy and the digital revolution. The meeting stressed the importance of making decisions based on scientific facts supported by data.
The closing statement of the meeting included 10 recommendations, which will be submitted to the G20 heads of state. More than 180 scholars participated in drafting the recommendation. They called for increasing the level of preparedness in the wake of a pandemic. They also recommended consolidating advanced treatment and precision medical research with a particular focus on keeping the costs affordable and treatments accessible to all.
The group also stressed the need to devise policies to face challenges arising from demographic shifts. One of the recommendations includes development of an integrated approach to the extraction of natural resources.
They also urged the relevant authorities to consolidate recycling systems to curb carbon emissions.

