'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat

The dollar index fell on Sunday, erasing some of last week’s gains, down 0.4 percent on the day at 94.157. (Reuters/File)
Updated 29 September 2020
Reuters

  Dollar falls from two-month highs; US Treasury yields hover near 0.66 percent
NEW YORK: Global equity markets surged and the dollar fell from two-month highs Monday as investors moved into the shares of beaten-down sectors such as banks and travel stocks on the heels of a sharp stock market sell-off the week before.

Asian shares gained, with Chinese shares boosted by data over the weekend showing China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.

“We’re seeing a bit of a relief rally,” said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. “Things got oversold perhaps a little bit in the short term.”

“We saw quite a lot of exuberance in July and August, with prices, particularly of tech stocks, rising and that then has come off a little bit recently,” he said.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.79 percent following broad gains in Asia and Europe.

The STOXX 600’s banking stock index was up 4.4 percent, after hitting a fresh all-time low on Friday. In midmorning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 488.98 points, or 1.8 percent, to 27,662.94; the S&P 500 gained 54.73 points, or 1.66 percent, to 3,353.19; and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.86 points, or 1.49 percent, to 11,076.42.

Hotels, banks, and airline stocks all gained more than the broad market, with shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. up nearly 4 percent and Bank of America Corp. up nearly 2.5 percent.

The dollar index fell, erasing some of last week’s gains, down 0.4 percent on the day at 94.157.

Investors remain broadly cautious in light of rising new COVID-19 infections in Europe, which pose the risk of further restrictions on activity.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.661 percent, from 0.659 percent late on Friday.

“You’re seeing a nice bounce for stocks, but it’s more of an oversold bounce, and the bond market is still apprehensive about totally buying in on this equity move,” given the uncertainty over additional fiscal stimulus in the United States and the Nov. 3 presidential election, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

US crude recently rose 0.62 percent to $40.50 per barrel and Brent was at $42.14, up 0.52 percent on the day.

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

  The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority to allocate land for the purpose
CAIRO: Official sources at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy revealed that an Emirati consortium is currently studying the implementation of a wind farm, with investments of about EGP 8 billion ($500 million).

The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for the purpose, and the authority has already agreed to it. The total capacity of the station is about 500 megawatts.

The consortium is carrying out studies that will take two years and that include measuring wind speed, monitoring bird migration and studying the soil for the project, which will take place in the Gulf of Suez region as it has a strong wind force, an important factor.

The station is expected to implement the BOO system (Build, Own, Operate), provided that the coalition sells the energy produced to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the operator of the national grid, entrusted with the purchase of energy.

The area of land allocated for the establishment of the project — in cooperation with the private sector under the usufructuary right system — is 7,872 km, according to data from the NREA.

The sources pointed out that the average selling price of renewable energy is currently declining, ranging between $0.02 to $0.025 per kilowatt hour. Land is allocated for 2 percent of the energy produced or its equivalent and throughout the project’s duration; then, the authority will recover it.

Egypt is rich in natural resources, including wind and solar energy, which makes it one of the largest producers of renewable energy. The total installed capacity of renewable energies is close to 20 percent of the maximum load.

Egypt plans to increase its total production of renewable energy to about 20 percent of the total electricity generated by 2022, of which 12 percent from wind, 6 percent from hydroelectricity, and 2 percent from solar.

