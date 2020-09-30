You are here

Czech Republic reports 1,965 new coronavirus cases

The government to re-impose some measures such as wearing masks to slow the spread. (AFP)
Reuters

  The country has seen one of Europe's largest spikes in the coronavirus in September
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 1,965 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The country has seen one of Europe’s largest spikes in the coronavirus in September, prompting the government to re-impose some measures such as wearing masks to slow the spread.

India’s coronavirus infections surge to 6.23 million

  • Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,179 in the last 24 hours to 97,497, the ministry said
Updated 30 September 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 6.23 million after it reported 80,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.
Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,179 in the last 24 hours to 97,497, the ministry said.
The south Asian nation, which is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.

