Czech Republic reports 1,965 new coronavirus cases

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 1,965 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The country has seen one of Europe’s largest spikes in the coronavirus in September, prompting the government to re-impose some measures such as wearing masks to slow the spread.
