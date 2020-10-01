You are here

  Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications

Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications

The couple have two kids together. File/AFP
DUBAI:  US model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage, she revealed on social media on Thursday morning. The mother-of-two was pregnant with her third child with her husband, singer John Legend.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” she wrote on Twitter. “How can this be real.”

Teigen had been taken to the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles a couple of days ago after suffering heavy bleeding. Teigen, 34, later announced she had lost her baby, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on Thursday morning. 

Teigen shared the tragic news with a black-and-white picture showing her sitting in a hospital bed in tears, with her hands seemingly clasped in a prayer like position. 

The model, who has two other children, a girl named Luna and a boy named Miles with Legend, revealed that the couple decided to call their unborn child Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she added.

The couple first announced they were expecting their third child together in Legend’s music video for his song, “Wild,” released on Aug. 13. 

Teigen retweeted the video, which had a caption that teased: “Watch it now for a beautiful surprise.” In the video’s final moments, Teigen rubs her growing belly as her husband embraced her.

The model joins a list of celebrities who have also opened up about pregnancy loss in recent years. Others include the former first lady Michelle Obama, the singers Beyoncé and Celine Dion as well as actors Brooke Shields and Hugh Jackman.

Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series

DUBAI: After an extensive search, Marvel has finally found its Ms. Marvel. The studio has cast Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani to star in its forthcoming Disney+ series based on the comic-book character.

The live-action TV series on Disney+, which was announced last month, is currently slated for a 2021 release. 

Not much is yet known about the young actress, however Vellani was part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival which was tasked with adding a special tag to films that would resonate with their peers.

Ms. Marvel is the alter-ego of Kamala Khan, a daughter of Pakistani immigrants, who hail from New Jersey. She adopts the alter-ego Ms. Marvel in honor of Captain Marvel, who is portrayed by US actress Brie Larson. She is Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.

Ms. Marvel was created by G. Willow Wilson, who is also a Muslim woman. Supplied

Her creator, G. Willow Wilson, is also a Muslim woman, ensuring that fans get an accurate portrayal of what it means to be a Muslim female in America.

Making her comic book series debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel’s story arc revolves around coming of age, dealing with society, her culture, parents, and maintaining her Muslim identity, all while balancing her shape-shifting super powers. 

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, first teased the character’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a 2018 interview with BBC, revealing that in addition to the small screen, the character will be included in future Marvel films.

 “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” he told the publication.

Ms. Marvel joins other mainstream Muslim superheros, including DC Comics’ The Green Lantern (Lebanese-American) and Nightrunner (Algerian-French).

 

Topics: Ms. Marvel Marvel Disney+

