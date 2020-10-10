You are here

Malaysia Airlines may have to shut down if restructuring plan fails

A group of leasing companies has rejected the restructuring plan put forward by Malaysia Airlines. (AFP file photo)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will have to shut down if its lessors decide not to back its latest restructuring plan, the airlines’ group chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.

A group of leasing companies has rejected the airline’s restructuring plan, bringing the state carrier closer to a showdown over its future, Reuters reported on Friday.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the group would have “no choice but to shut it down” if lessors decide against backing the restructuring plan.

“There are creditors who have agreed already. There are others still resisting, and another group still 50:50,” Izham said in an interview with The Edge weekly.

“I need to get the 50:50 ones (on board) with those who have agreed. I understand quite a sizeable amount of creditors have agreed.”

Izham said the plan was to restructure the airline’s balance sheet over five years, achieving break-even in 2023 on the assumption that demand in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets returns to 2019 levels by the second and third quarters of 2022.

The plan will also require a fresh cash injection from shareholder, state fund Khazanah Nasional, to help the airline over the next 18 months.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the airline’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Lessors claiming to represent 70 percent of the airplanes and engines leased to the airline group have called the plan “inappropriate and fatally flawed” and pledged to challenge it, according to people familiar with the matter and a letter from a London law firm seen by Reuters.

Izham said the lessors will need to make a decision by Oct 11, so that the airline can decide whether to proceed with its restructuring plan or “execute Plan B.”

Izham said Plan B could involve shifting Malaysia Airlines’ air operator’s certificate (AOC) to a new airline under a different name, or leveraging on the AOCs of sister airlines Firefly and MASwings.

“If you ask me, is Plan B credible? Of course, it is. We have all the skills sets in place.”

Topics: aviation Malaysia Malaysian Airlines

Iran’s rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

  • The US dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market
  • Official exchange rate – used mostly for imports of state-subsidized food and medicine – is 42,000 rials per dollar
Updated 22 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

The Iranian rial fell to a new low against the US dollar on Saturday as the economy reels under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions.
The dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market, up from 295,940 on Friday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.
The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 303,300, up 6,000 rials from Friday.
The currency has lost about 56 percent of its value in 2020 as a drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.
The official exchange rate – used mostly for imports of state-subsidized food and medicine – is 42,000 rials per dollar.
The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, targeting 18 banks to further choke off Iranian revenues as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the US election.
Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the sanctions as political propaganda and played down their practical impact.
“What needs to be decided in this regard was decided two years ago,” Hemmati was quoted as saying by Iranian media. “Therefore, the banks that were party to the agreement with Iran have decided to continue trading with Iran.”
Analysts said the sanctions may further deter European and other foreign banks from working with Iran, even for permitted humanitarian transactions.

Topics: currency Iranian rial Iran

