You are here

  • Home
  • Saeed Al-Ghamdi: Anti-modernity, anti-free thinking

Saeed Al-Ghamdi: Anti-modernity, anti-free thinking

Short Url

https://arab.news/cbtqp

Updated 5 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Saeed Al-Ghamdi: Anti-modernity, anti-free thinking

  • Al-Ghamdi described the modern world as part of an effort to “promote ideological poisons and instill delusional concepts”
  • Al-Ghamdi wrote a 2,000-page tome that slams modern literature influenced by Western schools of thought
Updated 5 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Saeed bin Nasser Al-Ghamdi does not present himself as merely a preacher who advocates the Salafi-Jihadi movement Sururism, the intermediate link between the Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda and later, Daesh.

Nor does he solely present himself as an extremist activist who incites hatred towards other religious and political schools of thought, such as liberalism, nationalism, leftism and Shiism — which he specifically attacks and loathes.

Al-Ghamdi embodies all of those and more, and his outward hatred of the West, especially the US, is well known through his books, which advocate intolerance, rejection and violence against other ideologies.

“He is being promoted by extremists abroad as a thinker and yet represents a model of contradiction and dual rhetoric which many extremists live through in the Gulf and the Arab World, spreading their hate poisons against democracy, modernity, and freedom,” Extremism expert Hani Nasira told Arab News.

This is clear in his first and most notorious book, “The Decadal Deviation in the Literature and Ideology of Modernity.” First published in 2003, the 2,000-page tome slams modern literature influenced by Western schools of thought. Al-Ghamdi describes modern literature as an ideological deviation from Islam and believes it to be part of a conspiracy against the religion. He claims in the book’s introduction that modern literature is composed of “cultural methods with the facade of literature, poetry, culture, critique, blasphemy, skepticism and hypocrisy at their core.”

Born in 1959 in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ghamdi spent several years in the Kingdom and graduated from the College of Shariah in Abha in 1980. He later obtained a master’s degree in 1988 and a Ph.D. in 1998 from the College of Fundamentals of Religion, Al-Imam University in Riyadh. He was then appointed as an assistant professor in the Department of Creed and Contemporary Doctrines of the College of Shariah and Fundamentals of Religion, King Khalid University in Abha. His extremist tendencies are believed to have been influenced by other notorious extremist scholars, including another preacher of hate, Nasser Al-Omar.

In his call to reject modernity, Al-Ghamdi described the modern world as part of an effort to “promote ideological poisons and instill delusional concepts, while opening before the nation’s youth the doors to rebellion in the name of culture, literature and the windows of defiance and correct behavior.”

Al-Ghamdi did not spare a single poet or author famous during the 20th century in his book. He accused them all — whether they were Muslims, Christians, Jews, poets, critics or writers – of blasphemy, apostasy and ideological deviation. He even questioned the integrity of Egyptian Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz and considered his work a tool to lure people.

“All of these people [freethinkers and writers] are for him rebels against the law of God, or as he himself says ‘their actions, thoughts, and innovations are based on the basis of rebelling against the Law of God’,” Nasira said.

“His inflammatory and expiatory thought shows no mercy and is no different from that of Daesh or Al-Qaeda followers, except in its degree of clarity, consistency, and decisiveness that characterize the others,” he added.

Arab and Islamic literature has known many rebellious movements in its history, but Al-Ghamdi rejects everything that is Western. He describes it as “blasphemy” and “a poison that seeps into the nation’s body.”

In another book, “The Baath Party,” Al-Ghamdi wrote: “Secularism, which is the greatest shirk (polytheism) in this era, manifests at times in the tanks, fighter jets and fire of the Baath Party, and at other times in the pens of modernist intellectuals and writers. It also manifests in administrative and economic institutions.”

Al-Ghamdi joined another Arab News Preacher of Hate, Omar Abdul Aziz, in the formation of the “National Assembly Party,” a political party created by the Saudi diaspora under the guise of opposition, which also includes detained extremist preacher Salman Al-Odah’s son, Abdullah Alaoudh.

Topics: Saeed Al-Ghamdi Preachers of Hate

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Omar Abdulaziz: Daesh loyalist masked by political asylum
Special
Saudi Arabia
Nasser Al-Omar: The antithesis of modernity

Muslim World League chief denounces extremists in response to Macron’s ‘Islamist separatism’ speech

Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

Muslim World League chief denounces extremists in response to Macron’s ‘Islamist separatism’ speech

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the MWL secretary-general, says extremists had harmed Islam’s reputation
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of the Muslim World League has responded to plans in France for tougher laws to tackle “Islamist separatism.”

In a speech earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron announced new laws that he said would tackle “a counter-society.” He said they would defend France's secular values against Islamist radicalism.

Macron also said Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world.

Asked about Macron’s comments, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the MWL secretary-general, said extremists had harmed Islam’s reputation. 

“There are people who are falsely considered Muslims,” Al-Issa said in an interview on MBC television. “These have harmed Islam’s reputation with their radicalism and extremism – and sometimes, their violence, including their terrorism.

“These do not represent Islam at all, and if we defend them – whether directly or indirectly, (that would mean) we are exactly like them.”

When asked about Macron’s references to separatism and isolationism, Al-Issa said extremists and terrorists “were the first to isolate themselves from Islamic society.”

He said the 2019 Makkah Declaration, which was signed by thousands of clerics and Islamic scholars from around the world, emphasized the need to respect the constitutions, laws, and cultures of countries.

The declaration called for anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, and legislation against hate and violence.

Al-Issa has previously said it is his “mission” to wipe out extremist ideology and he has spearheaded efforts to tackle radicalisation.

In his speech, Macron said France would seek to “liberate” Islam in France from foreign influences.

He previously hit out at “political Islam” in February and singled out the Muslim Brotherhood.

Topics: Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa Emmanuel Macron

Related

Update
World
Macron slams Erdogan’s ‘reckless, dangerous’ statements on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Middle-East
Macron urges firm EU stance against Turkish ‘provocations’

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall
‘No deadlock:’ Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary
Pakistan ready to unblock TikTok if ‘vulgar’ content removed
Saeed Al-Ghamdi: Anti-modernity, anti-free thinking
Tunisia says sinking leaves 2 migrants dead, many missing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.