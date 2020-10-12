You are here

LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat 103-88 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Updated 12 October 2020
AFP
AP

  • For the first time since Kobe Bryant’s fifth and final title a decade ago, the Lakers are NBA champions
  • LeBron James won his 4th title, doing it with a third different franchise
ORLANDO, Florida: The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by superstar LeBron James’s triple-double, dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday to win a record-equalling 17th NBA championship but their first in a decade.
James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third different team as well as earning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time.
“It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, recalling that he told team owner Jeanie Buss when he arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, “I wanted to put this franchise back where it belongs.
“For me to be a part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling.”
Anthony Davis, playing in his first title series after years of frustration in New Orleans, added 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-two triumph in the best-of-seven championship series more than eight months after the death in a helicopter crash of team legend Kobe Bryant — who led the Lakers to their last title in 2010.
The series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, capped not only an emotional season for the Lakers with the loss of talisman Bryant but a season of uncertainty and upheaval for the NBA as players grappled with the coronavirus pandemic and the demands for social and racial justice sweeping across the United States.




LeBron James accents the Lakers victory over Miami Heat with a big dunk during the closing minutes of their 6th game in the NBA finals on Sunday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP)

The Lakers out-hustled, out-muscled and out-played Miami, making sure it wouldn’t come down to any last-gasp effort as it did when they were denied in game five on Friday.
Los Angeles had blown it open by halftime, their 36 second-quarter points equalling the Heat’s entire first half total as the Lakers took a 64-36 lead into the break.
Four Lakers players had scored in double-figures by halftime.

Rajon Rondo was a perfect six-for-six from the floor in the first half as the Lakers built the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.
Rondo, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008, scored 19 points off the bench. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17, Danny Green scored 11 and the Lakers pulled level with the Boston Celtics for most titles all-time.
The Heat, who had stunned the Lakers on Friday on the back of Jimmy Butler’s gritty triple-double, couldn’t produce another miracle in the face of Los Angeles’ stifling defense.
Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Butler and Jae Crowder added 12 apiece, but Miami simply had no answer for the knockout blow Los Angeles delivered in the first half.

James played his 260th playoff game — surpassing Derek Fisher for the most all time.
He had signalled the Lakers’ determination with nine first-quarter points.




LeBron James and Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/AFP)

The Lakers were devastating in transition, none moreso than James, who went coast-to-coast for a basket at the rim with 6:21 left in the opening period that boosted the Lakers’ lead to 18-3 and brought the bench to its feet.
Miami got an emotional lift with the return of high-scoring guard Goran Dragic with 1:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Dragic had been sidelined since suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in game one, but he finished the night with just five points on two-of-eight shooting.

Butler’s early struggles presaged the Heat’s fate. He connected on just one basket in the opening quarter and the Lakers were on their way to the title by halftime.
“Obviously nobody likes to lose,” Butler said. “But I think we fought all year long, ups and downs, we stayed together — and I think that’s what it’s all about.”
James said one of the great satisfactions of the victory was helping Davis gain a title.
“I know what it feels like to have seven years where you feel like you can’t get over the hump,” said James, who had his arms around Davis on the sideline as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“To be able to get him and we push him and let him know how great he is .... that’s what it’s all about.”




Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat bench react as the Los Angeles Lakers win Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/AFP)

Lakers: Davis did not wear the gold-painted sneakers that he had for Game 5; instead, he went with red-and-black ones Sunday. ... Among the ring-winners: Dion Waiters, who began this season with the Heat; 19-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker (he turns 20 Nov. 25) and Kostas Antetokounmpo — the brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Heat: Goran Dragic (torn left plantar fascia) checked in late in the first quarter, his first appearance since Game 1 of the series. “I just wanted to be out there to help my team as much as possible. It is what it is. The Lakers were better,” an emotional Dragic said. ... Jae Crowder had 12 points and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat.

John Salley and Robert Horry were, until Sunday, the only players to win championships with three different franchises. James (Miami, Cleveland) and Danny Green (San Antonio, Toronto) added their names to that list with this title.

Miami led the NBA with 94 games played this season — 30 more than Minnesota, which played the fewest in the NBA. The Heat finished with 1,247 3-pointers this season, including playoffs, 290 more than any other year in team history.

Nobody knows. The draft is set for Nov. 18, but the dates for the start of free agency, training camps and next season’s schedule could be weeks away from being finalized.

LeBron improves case versus Jordan as all-time NBA best

Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • James captured his fourth NBA title in his 10th finals appearance when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday
  • James is only the fourth player in history to reach 10 career NBA Finals
LOS ANGELES: As the first player to lead three different teams to NBA titles, LeBron James has revived the question of whether he or Michael Jordan is the league’s greatest-ever superstar.
“I don’t know,” James said. “I’m going to let you guys talk about it.”
James captured his fourth NBA title in his 10th finals appearance when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday to close out the series 4-2.
James was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the fourth time. The only player with more finals MVP awards is Jordan with six.
Jordan won six titles in six NBA Finals appearances for the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, taking most of two seasons off between two three-peats to pursue a baseball career after his father’s death.
Jordan’s game evolved over time, the high-leaping playmaker who could single-handedly dominate foes giving way to a veteran who could get the most from every teammate and help carry the load during his second title trilogy.
Taking full advantage of the era of big money and free agency that Jordan largely created, James maximized his money and turned multiple teams into champions, his role evolving over the years as did his supporting cast.
Where James is clearly king is off the court. His education initiatives and social activism are a far cry from Jordan’s infamous comment that “Republicans buy sneakers too,” when asked why he was not more politically active.
If mere titles alone decided the greatest NBA player, dominant 1960s Boston big man Bill Russell would own the tag with 11, more than Jordan and James combined, in 13 seasons.
However, it was Jordan who took the NBA global by leading the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” to Barcelona gold, with James responding to a sub-par bronze effort in 2004 by sparking US gold medal runs in 2008 and 2012.
James is only the fourth player in history to reach 10 career NBA Finals. Only Russell and teammate Sam Jones have played more, but James is only 4-6 in the finals.
Does the purity of Jordan’s 6-for-6 feat beat the longevity and diversity of James’s success? Does it even matter? Can’t each be king of his era?
“The best and most ‘complete’ player I have seen in my lifetime is @KingJames on and off the floor,” long-time Jordan nemesis Isiah Thomas tweeted Thursday. “He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. #GOAT let it be known!“
Thomas is hardly a neutral observer, the bad blood between himself and Jordan clear to see in the Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” that became a global TV hit during the coronavirus shutdown this year.
Kendrick Perkins, a 2015 teammate of James in Cleveland who won an NBA crown with Boston in 2008, cast his vote in the debate with LeBron also.
“My separator from Bron and everybody else is PRESSURE,” he tweeted. “Goat expectations from day 1 at 18 years old, carry the city from day (1), comparisons to legends from day 1. All expectations EXCEEDED!“
James has won his latest title at 35, the same age when Jordan won his last crown. But James is just getting started with the Lakers.
“This never gets old,” he said.
After teen prodigy James was the 2003 NBA Draft top pick, he led Cleveland to the NBA Finals at age 22, his high-leaping, slam dunk, Jordan-esque moves unable to stop the Cavs from being swept by San Antonio in 2007.
After dumping the Cavs in 2010 for Miami, James led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two titles as part of the “Big Three” with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and with a rebuilt roster brought a title to his home region in 2016, denying a 73-win Golden State team a run of four consecutive titles. His Cavs made the finals four years in a row but only won once.
James is the all-time playoff scoring leader, has played a record 260 playoff games, and ranks third on the NBA all-time scoring list. He’s a 16-time NBA All-Star and a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player while Jordan is a 14-time NBA All-Star and a five-time NBA MVP.


While Jordan was no activist, he was a pioneer off the court, from sealing landmark deals with Nike and others to pushing the global growth of the game. His efforts helped build a foundation from which James could be more outspoken.
James and his More Than A Vote initiative helped register voters and recruited 10,000 election poll workers. He has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump and supported racial justice policies in the wake of George Floyd’s death last May.
“I do my part on continuing to create change, continuing to educate, continuing to enlighten communities all over the world that listen to me,” James said.
“You control what you can and what you can’t, sometimes as much as it hurts, you just try not to worry about it.”

