Jordan’s new Cabinet urged to focus on national priorities

Jordan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh takes oath during a swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Amman, Jordan October 12, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 October 2020
Daoud Kuttab

  • New administration needs to make specific, time-sensitive commitments, says analyst
AMMAN: The finance, interior and international planning ministers were among those who left. Health Minister Saad Jaber and Minister of Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh also left, with many viewing their departure as an indication that their performance was no longer acceptable.

Amer Bani Amer is director of the NGO Rased-Hayyat Center, which monitors the government and parliament.
He said that the new administration needed to make specific, time-sensitive and measurable commitments and determine who would follow through on them.
“The new government needs to follow up what was not fulfilled by the previous government and build on it based on national priorities,” he told Arab News.
“It is necessary to build trust with people and not to widen its promises so as not to leave the public disappointed if these promises are not kept.”
Amro Nawisa, who is program director at the center, said that the average age of the ministers was 59.
He also said that the new government included eight ministers from the outgoing government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.
“Three women ministers represent 9 percent of the total Cabinet,” he told Arab News.
“Four ministers are current members of the Senate and 47 percent of the new ministers have a doctorate.”
Salma Nims, who is secretary-general of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, said that the new government fell short of expectations.
“It is not only that the number of women is less, but some of the ministers who were known to attack women are now being promoted to the Cabinet level,” she told Arab News.

“We are not calling for the appointment of women and men who fight for the rights of women.”
Former MP Mohammed Kharabsheh is the newly appointed minister without portfolio. But he was not sworn in because he is under quarantine.
He told Radio Al-Balad that the government would do its best to represent the nation.
“I hope we will be in touch with all Jordanians in all governorates and to send them a message that the government represents all,” he said.
“We need to encourage investment to strengthen our currency and to provide new jobs.”
He expressed his confidence in the Jordanian people, calling them loyal, and said he was sure they would do whatever was needed if they were assured that the government was working on their behalf.
Hanna Sawalha, owner of Nebo Tours, said the new government must prioritize policies that could help with recovery efforts and kick-start the business sector once the impact of the pandemic had subsided.
“We need immediate help with hotels, agencies, and guides who have paid a high price,” he told Arab News.
“A stimulus package will help keep this industry, which has been a major supporter of the economy of Jordan, from collapsing completely.”
Sawalha praised the new minister of tourism.
“In his previous position as minister of tourism, he made sure that the Jordan pass was approved by the government. We hope that he gives the industry the attention it needs at this difficult time.”

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

Israeli members of parliament attend the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the National Law which speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a "unique" right to self-determination there, late on July 18, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

  • Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Cabinet approved a normalization deal with the UAE on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.
The US-brokered “treaty of peace” establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is
high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the area.
In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli Cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon.
“At the weekend, I spoke with my friend, the crown prince ... and invited him to visit Israel,” Netanyahu said.
“He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. But first, we will see a UAE delegation here and another one of our delegations will go there.”
A source familiar with plans for the delegations’ visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by US officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20.

Commenting on his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed, Netanyahu said: “We spoke about cooperation that we are promoting in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other spheres.”
In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel’s port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the US.
While the normalization accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf’s trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE’s potential purchase of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal.
Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge.
Israel has also said it would oppose any sale of the plane to Qatar, whose Iran links trouble Israel, after a Reuters report that Doha had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. stealth jet.
Israeli cabinet approval of the accord with the UAE opened the way for Israel’s parliament to ratify it, in a vote likely to be held later this week.
Israel and Bahrain, which signed a “declaration of peace” at the White House ceremony last month, are still discussing details of a full accord.

