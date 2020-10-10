You are here

Home quarantine for Jordanian truck drivers passing at Al-Omari border crossing

Jordan imposed a 48-hour weekend for the first time in months after a major spike in coronavirus infections. Above, an almost deserted road in Amman on Oct. 9, 2020. (AFP)
  • Jordan confirms 1,246 new coronavirus cases overnight
  • Country went into a nationwide 48-hour lockdown on Friday
DUBAI: Home quarantine will be mandatory for Jordanian truck drivers passing through Al-Omari border crossing as Jordan tries to address a spike in coronavirus cases.

Those arriving from green and yellow countries will be isolated at home for seven days, while those arriving from red countries will be isolated for 14 days starting Sunday, state news agency Petra reported. Jordanian truck drivers currently in quarantine at the border crossing will be released as soon as the legal procedures are finalized, Petra added.

Jordan has divided inbound arrivals into green, yellow and red countries based on their COVID-19 prevalence and health procedures. A seven-day home quarantine is required for individuals coming from green and yellow countries after a negative coronavirus test, while those from red-flagged countries must home quarantine for 14 days after a negative PCR test result.

Jordan confirmed 1,246 new cases overnight, with 1,230 of them locally transmitted, and also 22 deaths. The country’s caseload is now 22,763 infections. and 166 fatalities.

A locally developed app, Dergham Al-Azzah-Aman, has been used to detect COVID-19 infections and transmission by tracing people who had a direct contact with infected cases, and determining the source of infection.

With nearly 2 million downloads, the app detected almost 23 percent of cases in Jordan the state news agency reported.

Jordan went into a nationwide 48-hour lockdown on Friday for the first time in months after a major spike in coronavirus infections raised fears the it could strain the country’s health care system.

The country has seen what Jordanian health officials said was an ‘exponential’ rise, with around 10,000 cases confirmed in just over a week – a near-doubling of the total number of infections.

Fuel tank explosion in grief-stricken Beirut kills 4

Fuel tank explosion in grief-stricken Beirut kills 4

  • Is is not immediately clear what triggered the blast in the western neighborhood of Tariq Jadidah
BEIRUT: A diesel tank exploded inside a Beirut building on Friday night, killing four people and injuring several others, the Lebanese Red Cross said.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast in the western neighborhood of Tariq Jadidah. The state-run National News Agency said the blaze erupted inside a bakery in the basement of the building.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and later helped building residents stuck in their apartments by the fire to climb down ladders. Lebanese troops also deployed to the area and pushed back onlookers.
The explosion came two months after a massive blast at Beirut’s port killed nearly 200 people, injured about 6,500 and caused damage worth billions of dollars. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, exploded at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4. The material had been stored at the facility for six years.
It is still not known what ignited the nitrate but more than two dozen people, many of them port and customs officials have been detained since.
In other parts of Lebanon, wildfires erupted in forests amid a heatwave hitting the Mediterranean country. Some of the fires broke out in villages along the border with Israel. The state-run news agency said a mine exploded in the Wazzani area because of the fire. There were no casualties.
In neighboring Syria, wildfires have killed two people and caused breathing problems for about 20 others in the coastal province of Latakia, the health ministry said.

