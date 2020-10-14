You are here

  • Home
  • Mahmoud Yassin, star of Egypt’s golden age of cinema, dies aged 79

Mahmoud Yassin, star of Egypt’s golden age of cinema, dies aged 79

1 / 2
Egyptian actor Mahmud Yassine posing for a picture at his home in Giza. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin, the Good Will Ambassador of the World Food Program, tours Sayyda Zeinab, one of Damascus's suburbs, to check the conditions of Iraqi refugees in Syria. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ja9m2

Updated 27 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mahmoud Yassin, star of Egypt’s golden age of cinema, dies aged 79

  • Yassin worked with some of Egypt’s most lauded movie stars and filmmakers during a career that first took off in the 1960s
  • He went on to play leading roles 1970s and 1980s
Updated 27 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Iconic actor Mahmoud Yassin, one of the stars of Egypt’s golden age of cinema, has died aged 79.

A pillar of the country’s film industry during the second half of the 20th century, Yassin was involved in more than 250 productions over a period of four decades.

Yassin’s son and artist, Amr, on Wednesday posted a picture of his father on Facebook, and said: “He passed away, to the mercy of God, the father of the artist Mahmoud Yassin. I ask for your prayers.”

Yassin had been suffering from age-related health problems that had prevented him from working and appearing on screen for eight years.

His last movie appearance was in the 2012 comedy drama “Geddo Habibi” (“Grandpa, My Darling”) and he had been scheduled to participate in the Egyptian comedy series “Sahebat Al-Saada” with Adel Imam in 2014, but was unable due to illness and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Egyptians and the Arab world knew Yassin through a number of important roles in cinema and television, particularly during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. These included the films “The Thin Thread” with Faten Hamama, “A Nose and Three Eyes” with Magda Al-Sabahi, “Bottom of the City” with Nadia Lutfi, “Mawlid Ya Dunya” with singer Afaf Rady, and “Remember Me” with Naglaa Fathi.

Among his most notable cinematic works was the movie “The Bullet is Still in My Pocket,” which told stories from the 1973 Arab-Israeli October War, and “Something from Fear,” an Egyptian cinema classic.

Yassin was distinguished by his melodious voice and performances in the Arabic language. He also commented on national and official events and played powerful roles in religious and historical soap operas.

He was married to the Egyptian actress Shahira, and together they had Amr and actress daughter Rania, who married Egyptian actor Mohamed Riad.

In a statement, Shahira said her husband had been in pain as a result of a fracture to his pelvis and had blockages in some of his brain arteries which affected his memory, speech, and movement and had led to his Alzheimer’s disease.

She said that the last thing he had remembered was the death of his colleague artist Nour El-Sherif in 2015.

Yassin was born in Port Said in 1941 and was attached to the theater through the preparatory stage at the Theater Club in the city. His dream at that time was to appear on stage at the National Theater.

He moved to the Egyptian capital Cairo to attend university and graduated from the faculty of law, later fulfilling his dream of joining the National Theater where he performed in prominent plays such as “Leila and Majnun,” “Khedive,” and “Happened in October.”

He took small roles in the cinema at the end of the 1960s until his big break in the movie “We Do Not Sow Thorns” with Shadia in 1970.

On television, he took part in dozens of series, including “The Dawah,” “Tomorrow Flowers Bloom,” and "Husband's Memoirs."

Topics: Egypt Mahmoud Yassin

Related

Lifestyle
Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gedawy dies from Covid-19 complications
Sport
Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah hailed a ‘hero’ after helping homeless man

Netflix announces relief fund for Lebanon’s TV and film community

Updated 14 October 2020
Arab News

Netflix announces relief fund for Lebanon’s TV and film community

Updated 14 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s largest paid streaming service Netflix has collaborated with the Arab Fund of Arts & Culture (AFAC) on an emergency relief fund to help support Lebanon’s film and television industry following the deadly Beirut blast on Aug. 4 that displaced thousands.

The $500,000 fund will offer financial support to those who have been put out of work due to the explosion or due to COVID-19 with individual $2,000 grants. Those directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic or the Beirut port explosion can apply for a grant starting on Oct. 26.

To apply, members of Lebanon’s film and TV industry are required to fill out an online application and provide a list of the most recent projects they’ve worked on as well as an overview of any other emergency support received.

The Beirut Port blast rocked the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4, claiming more than 190 lives, injuring 6,500 people and leaving 300,000 homeless.

Following the explosion, many organizations, institutions and celebrities have stepped up to offer financial and humanitarian aid for those who need it most.

Last month, Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue hosted a fundraising day for Lebanon to support victims of the explosion.

Meanwhile, celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, DJ Khaled, Drake and Madonna, among others, showed solidarity for the country.

Topics: Netflix

Latest updates

EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning
Virus restrictions ‘likely to remain until next summer,’ says Oxford vaccine chief
Falcon sells for record-breaking $170,000 in Saudi Arabia
Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police
Emirates president sees strong industry bounce back despite pandemic ‘glitch’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.