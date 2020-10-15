You are here

  • Home
  • Natik Awayez finds strength in numbers

Natik Awayez finds strength in numbers

Natik Awayez is set to launch his debut album “Manbarani” this month. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8wyu

Updated 15 October 2020
Matt Ross

Natik Awayez finds strength in numbers

Updated 15 October 2020
Matt Ross

LONDON: Natik Awayez vividly recalls the diverse music scene that dominated his formative years in Amarah, southern Iraq. The Egyptian scene was an ever-present influence, but the lyricist, composer and oud player also points to the importance of Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni, Moroccan and Algerian music as he grew up.

“I feel fortunate to have grown up in an era full of diversity, difference and experimentation,” Awayez tells Arab News from Cairo, ahead of the launch of his debut album, “Manbarani,” due for release late this month.

“It was in this atmosphere that I was getting more enthusiastic about music. I started going to places that musicians would go, attending music events, reading a lot, listening a lot. I began to learn the oud from music teachers in Amarah, and became involved in the youth community band. It was clear early on that I was learning the oud for the sake of composing. I composed a song from the first maqam I learned!”




Awayez moved to study philosophy in Bulgaria, where he continued to develop musically. Supplied

In 1979, Awayez moved to study philosophy in Bulgaria, where he continued to develop musically. “Coming to Bulgaria at an early age was amazing, a new, energetic freedom blew up inside me after the social conditions back in Iraq,” he recalls. “Bulgarian music is very distinguished, and has been subjected to many cultural interventions throughout the ages. It’s difficult to live in Bulgaria without being influenced by its music.”

After his studies, some of Awayez’s Yemeni friends suggested he come and find work in their country, in which he had long been fascinated. The opportunity was too good for him to pass up and he moved in 1981.

“I stayed in Aden for several months,” Awayez says. “I tried to get a job in music, but I did not know anyone and no one knew me. In a job interview with the Education Authority, I was told there was a vacancy in Bayhan, in the middle of the desert. I said yes.”




After his studies, some of Awayez’s Yemeni friends suggested he come and find work in their country. Supplied

His exposure to Yemeni music was, in Awayez’s own words, “a positively violent shock.” “They play the oud as if they are outside the limits of physical nature, underpinned by complex rhythms brimming with hidden magic. Everything is simple, and almost impossible at the same time,” he says.

It turned his perception of music on its head and, after 18 months, Awayez moved to Abyan to found a band of musicians affiliated with the Yemeni youth association. Here, he refined his skill at composition while working with local musicians. He moved to Sweden in 1986, and once again sought out collaborators and threw himself into the musical culture. Awayez founded The Art Consulate in 2013, an independent organization focused on establishing intellectual dialogue between Europe and the Middle East, which led him to move to Cairo in 2015.

To say that Awayez’s musical journey has been globetrotting is the height of understatement. The culmination of that development is his seven-track debut record. Awayez and producer Maurice Louca called on some of the region’s best-known musicians, including Tamer Abu Ghazaleh and Maryam Saleh (Louca’s bandmates in Lekhfa — Awayez describes the latter as “the most important songwriter and singer in the Arab region”), Aya Hemeda and Adham Zidan (of Egyptian band The Invisible Hands), Khaled Yassine (of Lebanese trio Malayeen) and violinist Ayman Asfour.

“We chose musicians we admired and appreciated,” says Awayez. “‘Manbarani’ describes the journey of a displaced person chasing manifestations of notions connecting being, homeland, love and God with places. There is a common denominator in that each song developed from a vague musical fragment, a small piece of four or six verses that I composed at some point in time.”




Lekhfa in Denmark. Supplied

Awayez gave Louca — whom he has collaborated with for many years — creative license to have the featured musicians contribute their own character and ideas. “I didn’t consider it my role — nor did I seek to — to refine or polish Natik’s sound,” says Louca. “He’s an amazing songwriter and when he approached me to work on his songs, my inclination was to highlight the musical ideas and emotional expressions already present. When it came to the arrangements and production, I wanted elements that would avoid overshadowing just how beautiful and rich the songs already were.”

Awayez is full of praise for each and every musician on the record. “It is work that draws its energy from Iraq, its pulse from Yemen, and its soul from Egypt,” he enthuses. “You may hear unusual musical compositions, and you may find artistic components interacting with each other for the first time. Listen to it with an open heart, and without preconceptions.”

Topics: review Burnt Sugar

‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Updated 15 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Updated 15 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: It has taken only a couple of years for Blackpink to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa continuing to smash new records.

They were the first K-pop girl group to play at the Coachella music festival and to reach 1 billion YouTube views. They broke three Guinness World Records with the single “Kill This Love,” and are the most subscribed female group on YouTube.

But how did they manage to do all of this?

Caroline Suh’s Netflix documentary, “Blackpink: Light Up the Sky,” presents in just under 80 minutes a visually rich story of each of the group’s four women in their 20s.

Blackpink came into existence in 2016 only to touch the skies in just three years, becoming an unbelievable sensation. Supplied

The work, now on Netflix, happily does not turn out to be an exercise in color, gloss, and high fashion, but draws us into the women’s personal lives and rigorous schedules, which were stressful and involved sacrifice, comparable to the kind of tough regime that Olympic athletes undergo in their race toward gold.

Blackpink came into existence in 2016 only to touch the skies in just three years, becoming an unbelievable sensation. That happened at Coachella in the US, where the spectators, thousands of them, went delirious watching the women sing and dance.

Suh splendidly balances the team’s professional life by presenting hit songs such as “Whistle,” “Kill This Love,” and “I’m Ready for Love,” with their personal joys and even griefs. Her attempt to humanize the quartet is gloriously lovely.

The director introduces each group member in a very leisurely way, in places far away from the noise and din of the madly cheering crowds.

Rose is Korean, grew up in Australia, but was born in New Zealand, while Jisoo was born and raised in Korea. Lisa comes from Thailand and was a rapper and lead dancer before joining YG Entertainment. “I have been dancing since I was in kindergarten,” she said. Jennie was always “super shy.” She was born in Korea but moved to New Zealand when she was 10 years old.

Behind the glitz and high living, first-class hotels, and business-class travel (or was it first), the young women missed their homes and families, especially during their long tours, sometimes stretching months on end.

“I would talk to my mother every day,” one of them said. One can sense wistfulness, the creeping loneliness and quiet that follow every concert. Then there were those missed experiences. “A lot of people make memories as a high-school student, but I never had that,” Jennie said.

Lalisa Manoban in Blackpink: Light Up the Sky. Supplied

The quartet’s training began in their early teens, and they could see their families once in two weeks. Suh incorporates audition videos of the girls before they were picked by YG, which looked out for that quality that goes hand-in-hand with stardom.

Suh’s documentary is wonderfully intimate, and between the concerts, she incorporates the fears and fancies of the women. They are nervous at their first meeting with journalists and bloggers, and the natural bonding among the four gives them a kind of warmth and strength to face the challenges of an extremely competitive profession.

But will they be together once the Blackpink phenomena ends? “The thing is, you can never tell how long it will last,” Rose said.

Topics: Blackpink Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

Latest updates

Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire marred by aid delay, accusations of new attacks
UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown
‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group
Rights group suspects Russia, Syria war crimes in Idlib
Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov resigns after unrest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.