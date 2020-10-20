Turkey withdraws some observation posts from northern Syria

You are here

A Turkish military tank is seen during battles between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish fighters, on the outskirts of the town of Jandairis, in the region of Afrin, near the Turkish border on March 7, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 20 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Turkish forces are alleged to have been transferred from Morek to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of neighboring Idlib governorate
ANKARA: A Turkish military base in the Syrian town of Morek is being completely demolished by Sunday evening, according to Turkish sources who said that other observation points and military sites were also due to be dismantled.

Control towers and logistical equipment inside the base are being taken down and the walls are being removed. The Syrian Arab Army, which surrounded the post from all sides, is expected to take full control of the zone that became Turkey’s weakest point against military attacks.

Turkey’s presence in northwestern Syria has come under increasing pressure since mid-September, with a Turkish Red Crescent worker being killed and two others injured. Afrin Liberation Forces also targeted a Turkish observation point in the Al-Ghazawiyah area of Afrin city, northwestern Aleppo, in mid-September.

Attacks on a joint Russian-Turkish patrol on the international M4 highway that injured Russian soldiers have also been a source of concern.

Turkish forces are alleged to have been transferred from Morek to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of neighboring Idlib governorate.

Ankara has yet to officially confirm its withdrawal. But Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik reported that Turkey had notified Russia of its withdrawal decision from the region.

The Turkish military still has more than 50 observation posts across northern Syria, creating a serious source of tension with Damascus because Ankara was only allowed to open 12 posts to the north and east of Idlib, according to the 2018 Sochi agreement.

Eight of these observation posts and five fortified positions are currently under siege by Syrian forces.

Navvar Saban, a military analyst at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Istanbul, said that Turkey did not want to take any risks in case of a military operation.

“As some Turkish observation points are besieged right now, Turkey has the lower hand that might affect negotiation terms,” he told Arab News. “The Russians will have the upper hand because they control the fate of these besieged points."

Saban said that Turkey was planning to pull out from all of these points and redirect them to an area south of the M4.

Moscow has tried to convince Ankara to reduce its military presence in Idlib and remove some of its observation posts in the area.

But Turkish government officials have indicated that a withdrawal is out of the question because a regional presence is a bargaining chip in negotiations with Damascus and Moscow. On the other hand, holding Idlib under control is of key importance for Turkey to prevent any refugee wave toward its borders.

How Turkey will proceed against rising security threats against its military deployment in the area is a big question. A war in Idlib might be on the horizon in light of a recent military build-up by Turkey to Idlib’s south.

Aydin Sezer, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations, said the Turkish military was getting ready for any upcoming military clashes in the region.

“Tensions between Turkey and Russia have escalated recently, especially after the engagement of both countries in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan where the Kremlin criticized Ankara for pushing a military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he told Arab News.

According to a March agreement between Turkey and Russia, Turkey pledged to wipe out terror zones in and around Idlib in six months.

“This withdrawal might have been triggered by Russian pressure on Turkey considering the local dynamics in Turkey,” Sezer added. “Russian military police were trying to protect some observation points which were already under the siege of (President Bashar) Assad’s troops to prevent any direct clash. The latest disagreements in the South Caucasus have also stimulated Russia in putting the Idlib issue on the top on its agenda.”

But he thought that Turkey could not sustain a long-term presence in the south of the M4 because Russia expected total security along the highway to open it for road traffic, while a Turkish presence would introduce a source of tension with Assad forces.

Dr. Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, said the agreement reached between Turkey and Russia regarding the Idlib crisis in March was a temporary solution to prevent a possible military clash between Turkish forces and the Assad regime.

“Yet the COVID-19 outbreak, which became an urgent issue around the same period, forced both governments to focus on their domestic problems,” he told Arab News. “Now, it seems that Russia is gradually returning to its pre-pandemic agenda in foreign policy and this is probably why it has been exerting more pressure on Ankara to withdraw from some of the military observation posts in Idlib.”

But Ersen added that the timing of the pressure was interesting, especially considering the growing rift between Ankara and Moscow about other conflicts such as Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

“In this sense, Moscow will probably try to use the Idlib issue as part of a greater bargain with Ankara which also includes the settlement of other disputes in the Caucasus and the Middle East.”

 

NICOSIA: Turkish Cypriots in breakaway northern Cyprus on Sunday narrowly elected right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar, backed by Ankara, in a run-off poll, at a time of heightened tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
Tatar, 60, clinched his surprise victory in a second round of presidential elections, winning 51.7 percent of the vote, official results showed.
He edged out incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, 72, a supporter of reunification with the Greek Cypriot south of the divided island, leaving attempts to relaunch long-stalled UN-brokered talks hanging in the balance.
Tatar is an advocate of a two-state solution and held the post of premier in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), recognized only by Ankara.
He controversially received the open backing of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the election campaign.
In a victory speech to hundreds of cheering and Turkish flag-waving supporters, Tatar thanked Turkey’s head of state and said: “We deserve our sovereignty — we are the voice of Turkish Cypriots.
“We are fighting to exist within the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, therefore our neighbors in the south and the world community should respect our fight for freedom.”
There was no immediate official reaction from the Greek Cypriot government or ruling party in the south of the island, which is a European Union member state, although opposition parties were quick to lament the outcome.
Erdogan was swift to celebrate the victory, which followed a high 67-percent turnout at the polls.
“I congratulate Ersin Tatar who has been elected president ... Turkey will continue to provide all types of efforts to protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a telephone call the same night, Erdogan said he was confident the two leaders would maintain close cooperation in all areas, “starting with the hydrocarbon linked activities in the eastern Mediterranean,” his office said.
Under Erdogan, Turkey has become an increasingly assertive regional power that is now engaged in a bitter dispute with Greece and Cyprus over oil and gas reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters.
The European Union has deplored Turkey’s drilling for hydrocarbons in disputed waters and warned Ankara against further “provocations,” while multiple countries have staged military drills in the region in recent months.
The second-round ballot was triggered after Tatar won 32 percent of the vote on Oct. 11 ahead of Akinci, who garnered just under 30 percent.
Akinci was tipped to secure a second term, having won the backing of Tufan Erhurman, a fellow social democrat who came third last time around.
After his defeat, Akinci, who had accused Ankara of meddling in the polls, thanked his supporters and said: “You know what happened ... I am not going to do politics on this.”
The TRNC, with a population of about 300,000, was established after the north was occupied by Turkey in 1974 in reaction to a coup that aimed to annex Cyprus to Greece.
Earlier in October, Turkish troops angered the Republic of Cyprus by reopening public access to the fenced-off seaside ghost town of Varosha for the first time since Turkish forces invaded the north.
The reopening was announced jointly by Erdogan and Tatar at a meeting in Ankara just days before the first round of polling.
It drew EU and UN criticism and sparked demonstrations in the Republic of Cyprus, which exercises its authority over the island’s south, separated from the TRNC by a UN-patrolled buffer zone.
On the eve of Sunday’s vote, Greek Cypriot demonstrators massed at a checkpoint along the so-called “Green Line,” holding signs that read “Cyprus is Greek,” in protest at the reopening of nearby Varosha to the Turkish Cypriots.
Turkey has repeatedly said it seeks to defend Turkish and Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
Akinci’s relationship with Ankara had come under strain, especially after he described the prospect of the north’s annexation by Turkey as “horrible” in February.
When Akinci took office in 2015, he was hailed as the leader best placed to revive peace talks.
But hopes were dashed in July 2017 after UN-mediated negotiations collapsed in Switzerland, notably over Greek Cypriot demands for the withdrawal of the tens of thousands of Turkish soldiers still stationed in the TRNC.

