MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.
Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths
