Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

Teachers wear face masks and face shields while checking papers beside plastic barriers as they hold online classes on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP)
  • The healthy ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.

Armenian president to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with EU, NATO

  • The trip follows more than three weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
  • Armenia expects NATO and EU leaders to do “everything possible” to stop the fighting and to “bring to life” a cease-fire deal
YEREVAN: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Brussels to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with NATO and European Union officials, his office said on Wednesday.
During the visit he will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel, it said.
Armenia expects NATO and EU leaders to do “everything possible” to stop the fighting and to “bring to life” a cease-fire deal, it said.
The trip follows more than three weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is governed by ethnic Armenians.

