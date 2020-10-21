Emma Roberts shows off Lebanese label as she reveals why she blocked her mother on Instagram

You are here

Emma Roberts stars in TV series 'American Horror Story.'
Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US actress Emma Roberts made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, where she opened up about her new film, pregnancy and how she wound up in an Instagram feud with her mother.

For the occasion, Roberts, who is expecting her first child with her partner Garrett Hedlund, donned a blush, floral Ganni dress paired with shoes by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.

The Beirut-based designer launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin.

She opted for the Denver Lavender pumps, a pair of mesh sandals with an adjustable buckle strap.

Wazen’s impressive list of celebrity clientele includes Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner.

Roberts video chatted in from Los Angeles, where she revealed that she temporarily blocked her mother, Kelly Cunningham, on social media after she unwittingly “spilled the beans” about her daughter’s pregnancy. 

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination," Roberts said on the show.

She added, “She definitely spilled the beans.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me...and my two favorite guys

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

The 29-year-old explained that her mother doesn’t own a computer and had a flip phone until about three years ago when she bought her an iPhone, calling it “the worst thing I ever did.”

Once she got an iPhone, Cunningham made an Instagram account where she unintentionally spilled the beans on her daughter’s pregnancy by thanking fans who were congratulating her on becoming a grandmother.

“It was a disaster and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t call her or attack her,” Roberts said. “I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

When the “American Horror Story” actress was finally able to get a hold of her mother, Cunningham told her that she had responded to fans because she thought Roberts had already confirmed her pregnancy, but it was actually just a tabloid story. Roberts added that they “kind of laughed” and “kind of got into a fight” over the incident, which led her to temporarily block her mom on social media.

“It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming,” mused Roberts. “It’s a good story to tell the baby.”

Topics: Emma Roberts andrea wazen

Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor revealed this week she is expecting a baby boy with her actor husband Daryl Sabara. 

On Wednesday, Trainor shared a short clip of her Oct. 27 episode on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” on which she announced the news. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show! @kellyclarksonshow #MOMGOALS @darylsabara

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on

“We’ve never told anyone... I saved it for you Kelly,” the star said before letting her brother, Ryan Trainor, and husband announce the gender to the world. 

In the sneak peak video, which the singer shared on Instagram with her 11.3 million followers, the mother-to-be said she has not yet bought anything for her boy. 

“I’'m just over halfway. I don’t know when to buy stuff. People want to buy me stuff, but I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have two cribs? What do I do? Help me (sic),’” she added. 

Topics: Meghan Trainor

