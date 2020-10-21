You are here

  • Home
  • US, Saudi Arabia strengthen links to fight common threats

Opinion

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri

Saudi-US dialogue seeks to counter Iran threat

Read article

US, Saudi Arabia strengthen links to fight common threats

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, at the State Department in Washington. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p54yp

Updated 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

US, Saudi Arabia strengthen links to fight common threats

  • Historic Washington dialogues highlight ‘extensive security, economic ties’
Updated 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue in Washington has highlighted both countries’ commitment to “countering and deterring the threat that Iranian malign activity poses to regional security and prosperity.”

The talks, co-chaired by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, also underscored “the extensive security, economic and cultural ties” between the two nations.

A joint statement yesterday came as Saudi Arabia and the US celebrated the 75th anniversary of a partnership established during the historic 1945 meeting between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and King Abdul Aziz aboard the USS Quincy.

In addition to the common Iranian threat, the dialogues held on Oct. 14 in Washington focused on range of issues and conflicts in the region.

In Yemen, the US acknowledged Riyadh’s leadership within the Saudi-led Coalition and the Kingdom’s “commitment to end the Yemeni conflict through political negotiations.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Mutual efforts to enhance security in Iraq were also discussed, with both sides highlighting the importance of their close partnership in combating terrorism in the country. The US sees the role of the Kingdom as key for regional and international stability.

The US also praised Saudi Arabia’s progress in implementing Vision 2030 and adopting wide economic and social reforms. Washington commended the Kingdom for its G20 leadership, and for its investment in global health and financial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The joint statement also offered details of discussions between Pompeo and Prince Farhan on defense cooperation to deter regional threats, as well as security and intelligence cooperation in the fight against terrorist groups, “which have been instrumental in saving countless American and Saudi lives.”

Other subjects included infrastructure protection and public security, creating durable energy markets, and restoring international travel and transport as part of the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Talks explored coordination between Washington and Riyadh on issues of cybersecurity and “enhancing diplomatic, cultural and consular cooperation, including major construction projects to expand the US Embassy and consulates in the Kingdom.”

Expansion of the US platform for diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabia “signifies our enduring commitment to achieving our mutual security and economic objectives,” the statement said.

The two countries announced the formation of bilateral working groups to pave the way for future dialogues.

These include security and intelligence partnerships, defense cooperation planning, shared economic and energy interests, bilateral education and culture cooperation, and cybersecurity cooperation.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US researchers in licensing deal over ‘exciting’ new COVID-19 treatment
Exclusive photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US bond will last another 75 years, says US State Department spokesperson

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 329,715
  • A total of 5,235 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia recorded 18 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 405 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 92 were announced in Madinah, 44 in Makkah, 34 in Riyadh, 14 in Dhahran,13 in Dammam and 7 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 329,715 after 445 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,235 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and World Bank to bring AI to developing nations
photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia makes golf free for women in bid to grow game

Latest updates

Palestinian official Erekat undergoes bronchostomy
Algerian entrepreneurs to help diversify economy, minister tells World Economic Forum
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more deaths from COVID-19
Working mothers hit back at nursery closures in Jordan
US, Saudi Arabia strengthen links to fight common threats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.