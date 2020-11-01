UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases

You are here

The UAE, particularly Dubai, has been easing restrictions earlier imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP file photo)
  • The Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out 112,546 additional COVID-19 tests
DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 1,278 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s caseload to 133,907 since the coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The new infections were diagnosed after the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention carried out 112,546 additional COVID-19 tests, state news agency WAM reported.

There was also a lone fatality reported overnight, bringing the death toll to 496, as well as 1,606 additional recoveries for 130,508 total recoveries thus far.

Health officials again reiterated to the public the need for adherence to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

Turkey extends disputed east Med research mission again

Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Turkey extends disputed east Med research mission again

  • The latest deployment comes as Turkey and Greece had toned down some of their bellicose rhetoric in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that hit both countries
  • Athens says Ankara is breaking international law by prospecting in Greek waters
Updated 8 min 45 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Sunday extended once again a research mission in contested waters of the east Mediterranean, ignoring Greek warnings such moves undercut efforts to resolve a dispute between both NATO allies.
The Turkish navy said in a message on the international maritime alert system NAVTEX that the Oruc Reis vessel would stay in the area until November 14.
It had previously said the ship would remain until November 4, Wednesday.
The latest deployment comes as Turkey and Greece had toned down some of their bellicose rhetoric in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that hit both countries.
However Athens soon responded to the Turkish move, denouncing what it described as “Turkey’s illegal conduct,” and demanding that it withdraw from the area.
The Greek foreign ministry said in a tweet that minister Nikos Dendias will inform the country’s allies and partners of the latest developments.
“This (Turkish) action only increases tensions in a vulnerable region where attention is currently focused on aid and support and solidarity (after the earthquake),” the foreign ministry said.
The Oruc Reis, escorted by military ships, has become the symbol of Ankara’s quest for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean, where recent discoveries have triggered huge interest and competition.
Athens says Ankara is breaking international law by prospecting in Greek waters.
Turkey in August sent the ship into the disputed zone, alarming both Cyprus and Greece, which carried out military drills in response.
Tensions subsided after Turkey withdrew the ship in mid-September for what it said was maintenance work and agreed to exploratory talks with Greece.
But Ankara sent the ship back into the area on October 12, angering Greece which said there could be no talks until it is withdrawn.

