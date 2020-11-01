UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 1,278 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s caseload to 133,907 since the coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The new infections were diagnosed after the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention carried out 112,546 additional COVID-19 tests, state news agency WAM reported.

There was also a lone fatality reported overnight, bringing the death toll to 496, as well as 1,606 additional recoveries for 130,508 total recoveries thus far.

Health officials again reiterated to the public the need for adherence to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.