Arab American voter activism rallies around Nov. 3 election

Arab Americans have long been active in voting and have consistently had some of the highest turnouts at polls among ethnic communities along with African Americans and Jews. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 02 November 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • Arab Americans, both Christian and Muslim, have been selective in supporting candidates swinging from the Republican party to the Democratic party
CHICAGO: Arab Americans have long been active in voting and have consistently had some of the highest turnouts at polls among ethnic communities along with African Americans and Jews.

Although they do not have the same numbers as African American voters, they are engaged in the system often supporting both the conservatism of Republicans and the social equity policies of the Democrats.

But, they have been consistently left out of the political system even during times when they believed their patriotism should be recognized, such as in 2000 when Hillary Clinton first ran for the US Senate seat in New York, refunding donations given to her by Muslim and Palestinian activists to satisfy the state’s huge pro-Israel voter constituency.

As a consequence, Arab Americans, both Christian and Muslim, have been selective in supporting candidates swinging from the Republican party to the Democratic party, although American policies on the Middle East have always been the foundation of their vote.

Energizing this year’s Arab American voter activism is the release by Democrat Joe Biden of a first-of-its-kind, six-page Plan for Partnership definitively calling for the support and engagement of the community. Biden’s policies have always been pro-Israel, but he is more receptive to concerns for the Palestinian people.

Samir Khalil, president of the Arab American Democratic Club (AADC), will be supporting Biden over Republican US President Donald Trump on Nov. 3. He said Biden’s release of the Plan for Partnership document had energized excitement and that for the first time Arab Americans believed they would finally be taken seriously rather than pandered to, as a needed voting bloc.

“Too often we have been pandered to by all of the parties and the candidates. They want to use us and get our votes but, in the end, we really have not received what we have asked for,” Khalil added.

“We have asked that elected officials include our community not only by recognizing our concerns on foreign policy but also by hiring members of our community, providing grant funding to our community, and by treating us the exact same way that other ethnic and racial groups are treated, white, black, Hispanic, Asian and, we hope Arabs, too.”

READ MORE: New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety

During an online conference hosted by the AADC and the American Arab Chamber of Commerce in Chicago, speakers said they were energized in the upcoming election.

“Ultimately we care about the same things that other Americans care about,” said Jennifer Atala, a spokesperson for the Arab Americans for Biden campaign group.

“We care about jobs and the economy. We care about healthcare and making sure our pre-existing conditions are covered. We care about having a president who is not going to pander with misinformation when American lives are on the line.”

Atala criticized Trump and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. “Some 258,000 Americans are not voting this election and that’s because they died from COVID-19,” she added.

Jim Zogby, the president of the Arab American Institute (AAI), said Trump had encouraged the far right which had engaged in violence against everyday Americans including Arab Americans and Muslims. He described it as “a permanent danger” that Trump had failed to address.

“We are going to win Illinois. We have to worry about Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Those are three states where we make a big difference,” Zogby added, noting that Arab American engagement in the election had increased measurably.

“We have got to turn out the vote in those three states and we make a big difference. In those three states and Wisconsin, it was just a matter of tens of thousands of the votes total that made the difference in the last election. When this is all over, I want people to say Arab Americans are the reason why we won.”

Zogby praised Biden’s outreach to the Arab community, and pointed out the visit by Jill Biden, former US Second Lady, to Shatila Bakery in Dearborn, in Michigan recently where she met with Arab American voters.

“How many times have we waited for presidential candidates to come to us?” Zogby said.

The AAI has been at the forefront of the Yalla Vote (let’s vote) campaign over the years to encourage voting in Arab American communities.

Arab Americans and Muslims have supported both parties, Republicans because of their opposition to abortion rights and support of family values and religious freedom, and the Democrats because of more liberal policies toward refugees, immigrants, and foreign policy toward Palestine.

A recent poll by the AAI showed that despite claims by activists, Arab Americans were not monolithic, and discriminated based on issues.

The AAI survey revealed that 59 percent of Arab Americans supported Biden while 35 percent backed Trump. The poll also highlighted only a slight change from 2016, when 58 percent supported Hillary Clinton and 25 percent Trump.

A poll by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) showed that American Muslim support for Republicans and Trump had also increased since 2016, despite reports critical of Trump’s restrictions on Muslims from several predominantly Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

According to the ISPU, “among Muslims, approval of President Trump’s job performance has increased from 13 percent in 2018 and 16 percent in 2019 to 30 percent in 2020.”

Topics: USELECTION2020 US 2020 US Election US2020Election

Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

  • The Democratic White House hopeful will make an 11th-hour pitch to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day itself
  • According to Trump and the Republicans, Biden will lose Pennsylvania because of his position on fracking
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Before 2016, Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania to be in the bag on Election Day — until Donald Trump nabbed the northeastern state that year by a narrow 44,000 votes, putting him less than a point ahead.
This year it’s been ground zero for both candidates who’ve rallied extensively in the state seen as clutch to victory on November 3.
“Pennsylvania is critical in this election,” said Democrat Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Trump spoke of the state in more absolute terms: “If we win Pennsylvania, it’s over.”
Here’s a run-down of key issues in the pivotal state at the heart of 2020’s electoral suspense.
Pennsylvania’s two major cities — Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — are home to about a quarter of the state’s 13 million residents.
They’re also considered Democratic strongholds. More rural counties are more solidly Republican.
But mid-sized cities in between are less predictable, especially in the Allentown area and the region that includes Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, where Biden was born.
The Democratic White House hopeful will make an 11th-hour pitch to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day itself, holding events in Scranton and Philadelphia.
Both campaigns have emphasized that every ballot counts, hoping to rake in votes in their respective strongholds and narrow the gap where they’re less popular.
According to Trump and the Republicans, Biden will lose Pennsylvania because of his position on fracking, a technique of gas and oil extraction from deep underground rock using an injection of water and chemicals.
The process has come under major criticism for its adverse environmental impact, as it has simultaneously made Pennsylvania one of the country’s top oil and gas producers.
Precisely how many jobs fracking supports is contested — the industry cites analyzes placing the statewide figure at half a million when including “induced” jobs, though official estimates say it’s just 26,000.
Biden favors prohibiting new fracking on federal lands and transitioning the country to renewables — which the Republicans have framed as disastrous to the economy — but the Democrat has said he would not eliminate fracking entirely.
The two candidates are also poles apart when it comes to the pandemic, which has resulted in at least 9,000 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Democrats abiding by public health recommendations have mostly abstained from door-to-door canvassing to reduce the risk of spread.
But according to The New York Times, in the campaign’s final push volunteers knocked on some 350,000 doors on Saturday, also working to reach millions of voters via phone and text banking.
Across the nation, early voting in person or by mail has reached an unprecedented scale due to coronavirus fears and concerns over tensions on Election Day.
In Pennsylvania it’s no different: according to the US Elections Project, which lists early polling data for each state, more than 2.4 million eligible voters — out of a potential 9 million registrants — have cast ballots early, more than 10 times the number in 2016.
But Pennsylvania is among the swing states where votes cannot be counted before Tuesday. At least five counties have announced they won’t begin until Wednesday.
Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, estimated Sunday the ballots will be counted “within a matter of days.”
And the mayor of Philadelphia — a city rocked by street protests last week after police shot dead a Black man — appealed for “patience” and “calm” on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential vote.
Trump has trotted out the delay as a potential source of fraud, floating the possibility of judicial battles after the vote.
The US Supreme Court — stacked with appointees by Republicans — last week said ballots postmarked by November 3 could be counted if received by November 6.
But three of its judges did not rule out the notion of reconsidering the question after the election.
The most recent polls in Pennsylvania lean Biden, but the gap has narrowed in recent weeks.
According to a poll published Monday by Monmouth University, Biden is ahead by five points, a lead within the margin of error — meaning election eve still has nail-biters on edge.

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden US2020Election

