You are here

  • Home
  • New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety

New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week: “People are embracing this experiment. We saw people really own their democracy in New York City.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r69t2

Updated 02 November 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety

  • Mayor: ‘People are embracing this experiment. We saw people really own their democracy’
Updated 02 November 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: In the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens borough, children were screaming with excitement all weekend.

The sun came up after several drizzly days, and they were then able to don their Halloween costumes and rule the streets where every house had left them plenty of candy … outside. 

Adults, on the other hand, kept the celebrations at bay during the day: This was the last weekend of New York City’s first-ever early-voting period during a general election.

At LaGuardia Community College, one of the 88 early-voting locations, the long line of voters stretched up the block and around the corner.

“I wanted to vote early and save a space for someone else on election day,” 24-year-old Lilly, who grew up in this Democratic part of the state, told Arab News.

Outside, canvassers were distributing sample ballots, urging people to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

“We need to vote him (President Donald Trump) out,” canvasser Stacey Footlick told Arab News. “We can’t afford four more years of him.”

There were many reasons for New Yorkers to get out early and vote. Increasingly frightened by the swirl of litigation regarding deadlines for when ballots can be accepted, many said they are not confident about mailing their ballots to the post office, where problems already exist with regular mail.

******

READ MORE: Arab American voter activism rallies around Nov. 3 election

******

Not that they think, as Trump has been repeating, that there will be fraud, but simply that the system is not efficient enough to give them peace of mind.

“There’s a level of civic engagement and real political determination to make a change,” said Footlick.

Some regret not having voted in 2016, when turnout was one of the lowest in US history. “I learned my lesson,” Omar Mente told Arab News. “You just can’t sit at home and run your mouth. You’ve got to come and put pen to paper.”

This election season has been laden with so many anxieties. Being able to vote early in person came to many as an antidote.

“I want to lay low on election day. It’s been a very stressful year — so much anxiety,” Stelios Bougatsous, who originally hails from Greece and is voting for the first time as an American citizen, told Arab News.

“I had an absentee ballot, but I just want to make sure that my vote is being counted. Only coming in person can give me that assurance.” 

On neighborhood chat blogs, voters were getting updates on what the line wait was before venturing into a polling station. Still, some had to wait several hours.

One of them, Roberto, told Arab News: “Long lines: This is voter suppression. We need more places to vote. We need a national voting holiday. We need more voting machines in more places with more money to do that.”

He added: “There needs to be changes to the Board of Elections to make the process smoother, not harder to vote.”

Democratic New York Sen. Charles Schumer visited a polling site in the borough of Brooklyn and said: “We have to reform the electoral process. Donald Trump has tried to scam people, intimidate people in every way.”

Schumer added: “We have to strengthen the process and not let all this voter suppression happen. We’ve got to make it easier, not harder, for people to vote. Voting is the American birthright.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week: “People are embracing this experiment. We saw people really own their democracy in New York City.”

At night, on Skillman Avenue, the party returned. Music blared out of cafes. It appeared as if the pandemic had been forgotten for a moment, and the celebratory mood — a historical staple of American democracy that was all but ignored this year — was in order again. A man wearing a tortoise costume danced to loud cheers.

Topics: US New York USELECTION2020 2020 US Election US2020Election

Related

World
Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Special
World
Arab American voter activism rallies around Nov. 3 election

Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

  • The Democratic White House hopeful will make an 11th-hour pitch to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day itself
  • According to Trump and the Republicans, Biden will lose Pennsylvania because of his position on fracking
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Before 2016, Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania to be in the bag on Election Day — until Donald Trump nabbed the northeastern state that year by a narrow 44,000 votes, putting him less than a point ahead.
This year it’s been ground zero for both candidates who’ve rallied extensively in the state seen as clutch to victory on November 3.
“Pennsylvania is critical in this election,” said Democrat Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Trump spoke of the state in more absolute terms: “If we win Pennsylvania, it’s over.”
Here’s a run-down of key issues in the pivotal state at the heart of 2020’s electoral suspense.
Pennsylvania’s two major cities — Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — are home to about a quarter of the state’s 13 million residents.
They’re also considered Democratic strongholds. More rural counties are more solidly Republican.
But mid-sized cities in between are less predictable, especially in the Allentown area and the region that includes Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, where Biden was born.
The Democratic White House hopeful will make an 11th-hour pitch to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day itself, holding events in Scranton and Philadelphia.
Both campaigns have emphasized that every ballot counts, hoping to rake in votes in their respective strongholds and narrow the gap where they’re less popular.
According to Trump and the Republicans, Biden will lose Pennsylvania because of his position on fracking, a technique of gas and oil extraction from deep underground rock using an injection of water and chemicals.
The process has come under major criticism for its adverse environmental impact, as it has simultaneously made Pennsylvania one of the country’s top oil and gas producers.
Precisely how many jobs fracking supports is contested — the industry cites analyzes placing the statewide figure at half a million when including “induced” jobs, though official estimates say it’s just 26,000.
Biden favors prohibiting new fracking on federal lands and transitioning the country to renewables — which the Republicans have framed as disastrous to the economy — but the Democrat has said he would not eliminate fracking entirely.
The two candidates are also poles apart when it comes to the pandemic, which has resulted in at least 9,000 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Democrats abiding by public health recommendations have mostly abstained from door-to-door canvassing to reduce the risk of spread.
But according to The New York Times, in the campaign’s final push volunteers knocked on some 350,000 doors on Saturday, also working to reach millions of voters via phone and text banking.
Across the nation, early voting in person or by mail has reached an unprecedented scale due to coronavirus fears and concerns over tensions on Election Day.
In Pennsylvania it’s no different: according to the US Elections Project, which lists early polling data for each state, more than 2.4 million eligible voters — out of a potential 9 million registrants — have cast ballots early, more than 10 times the number in 2016.
But Pennsylvania is among the swing states where votes cannot be counted before Tuesday. At least five counties have announced they won’t begin until Wednesday.
Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, estimated Sunday the ballots will be counted “within a matter of days.”
And the mayor of Philadelphia — a city rocked by street protests last week after police shot dead a Black man — appealed for “patience” and “calm” on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential vote.
Trump has trotted out the delay as a potential source of fraud, floating the possibility of judicial battles after the vote.
The US Supreme Court — stacked with appointees by Republicans — last week said ballots postmarked by November 3 could be counted if received by November 6.
But three of its judges did not rule out the notion of reconsidering the question after the election.
The most recent polls in Pennsylvania lean Biden, but the gap has narrowed in recent weeks.
According to a poll published Monday by Monmouth University, Biden is ahead by five points, a lead within the margin of error — meaning election eve still has nail-biters on edge.

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden US2020Election

Related

World
Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
World
'It's good to see you:' Obama stumps in Pennsylvania for Biden campaign

Latest updates

Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs
French airstrikes kill over 50 Qaeda-linked extremists in Mali
Allies must take note of Iran’s belligerence, says Saudi FM
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss amid COVID-19 crisis
Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘champion of multilateralism’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.