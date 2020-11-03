You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich

What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich

Short Url

https://arab.news/jzbzd

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

Bill Helmreich walked every block of New York City—some 6,000 miles—to write the award-winning The New York Nobody Knows. Later, he re-walked most of Queens—1,012 miles in all—to create this one-of-a-kind walking guide to the city’s largest borough, from hauntingly beautiful parks to hidden parts of Flushing’s Chinese community. Drawing on hundreds of conversations he had with residents during his block-by-block journey through this fascinating, diverse, and underexplored borough, Helmreich highlights hundreds of facts and points of interest that you won’t find in any other guide.

In Bellerose, you’ll explore a museum filled with soul-searing artwork created by people with mental illness. In Douglaston, you’ll gaze up in awe at the city’s tallest tree. In Corona, you’ll discover the former synagogue where Madonna lived when she first came to New York. In St. Albans, you’ll see the former homes of jazz greats, including Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday. In Woodhaven, you’ll walk a block where recent immigrants from Mexico, Guyana, and China all proudly fly the American flag. And much, much more.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal
books
What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott

Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal

Updated 02 November 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal

Updated 02 November 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Outside of Nablus, in the village of Deir Sabra, lives Philistia with her mother and siblings in Ahlam Bsharat’s novel “Trees for the Absentees.” Her father sits in an Israeli prison, where he has been for five years, as Philistia attempts to move forward with life, studying at Al-Quds Open University while working at a hammam in Nablus. Her job helps to keep her mind occupied away from the uncertainty of tomorrow.

Philistia is a strange name, according to Bsharat’s main character, and she is no ordinary girl. She lives somewhere between reality and imagination. Her spirit is as free as her mind and she places great emphasis on remembering what her Grandma Zahia’s wisdom has taught her. 

Award-winning author Bsharat is able to pull readers into a novel that moves delicately between a young woman growing up, the occupation that looms overhead, and the historical struggle to keep and hold on to Palestine. She weaves spirituality and religion in a realistic way to ground her main character’s life. The struggle of her characters does not only come from those who are not physically present, but the circumstances that their absence leaves behind.

Exploring her ever-evolving mind while also giving time to the ghosts she occasionally sees, Philistia is able to explore the history of the land and how it repeats itself. She is inquisitive, that is why her mind can explore places that aren’t always obvious to others. With the delicate translation by Ruth Ahmedzai Kemp and Sue Copeland, Philistia sees her country and her life through ghosts, questions, and her imagination. Weaving history and the present together helps propel her into the future where she does not live in black and white, where she knows that she’s had to grow up too fast, but where she will continue to plant trees for the absentees while she can. 

Topics: Trees for the Absentees Ahlam Bsharat

Latest updates

Virus cases set to rise in Saudi Arabia, warn health chiefs
Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp
Hadi: Implementing Riyadh accord key to defeating Houthis
What We Are Reading Today: The Queens Nobody Knows by William B. Helmreich
Typhoon lashes Philippines as more than 2m affected

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.