You are here

  • Home
  • Malawi to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

Malawi to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

Israeli forces patrol the al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in the Old City of Jerusalem, as Palestinians stage protest (unseen) against comments by French President Emmanuel Macron defending cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, on October 30, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydmdq

Updated 03 November 2020
AFP

Malawi to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

  • Malawi is to become the first African country to open an embassy to Israel in disputed Jerusalem
  • Malawi has had diplomatic ties with the Jewish state since 1964 but without opening an embassy
Updated 03 November 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Malawi is to become the first African country to follow the US example and open an embassy to Israel in the disputed city of Jerusalem, their foreign ministers announced Tuesday.
“I’m sure that more African leaders will follow this decision,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters after a meeting with his Malawian counterpart Eisenhower Mkaka.
“I would like to congratulate the Malawian government on the important decision to be the pioneer, and the first African country to establish its embassy in Jerusalem,” he said.
Mkaka said he delivered a message from President Lazarus Chakwera on the decision to open a Jerusalem embassy, expected by summer 2021.
Malawi has had diplomatic ties with the Jewish state since 1964 but without opening an embassy.
Breaking with longstanding diplomatic practice, President Donald Trump in December 2017 recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy to the city in May.
Israel considers the holy city its eternal capital, but Palestinians want east Jerusalem, seized in a 1967 Middle East war, as part of a future state.

Topics: Malawi Israel embassy Jerusalem

Related

Middle-East
US allows Jerusalem-born citizens to put Israel on passports
Special
Middle-East
Poll: Arabs support Trump on Iran, but not on Jerusalem embassy move

Egypt to suspend education in event of COVID-19 second wave

Updated 04 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to suspend education in event of COVID-19 second wave

  • The minister said school attendance rates were high, coinciding with the third week of the new academic year
Updated 04 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s education minister has warned that an expected second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could see a suspension of education in the country.

But Tarek Shawky gave reassurances that should such measures be necessary alternative arrangements would be made to complete the school year.

He said: “The ministry is fully prepared for the second wave of the coronavirus if it occurs in the coming months.

“All educational directorates in various governorates have instructions from the ministry to tighten precautionary measures inside educational facilities and schools, to limit the spread of the virus.

“Protecting students in various classrooms is one of our most important priorities, and we are always working to provide distinguished, high-quality education to the masses of students,” he added.

Shawky pointed out that canceling the new academic year 2020-2021 due to the pandemic was not an option and that all transfer and certification examinations would be held on their scheduled dates.

The minister said school attendance rates were high, coinciding with the third week of the new academic year, and that remedial groups were running in a disciplined manner with no problems detected.

“The situation in all schools nationwide is excellent and is proceeding as planned. There is constant follow-up in schools, to ensure the regularity of the school day and the absence of any obstacles affecting the progress of the educational process,” he added.

Teachers and students in Egypt have been following strict precautionary measures including the wearing of face masks throughout the school day.

An official source in the Egyptian Ministry of Education said that the number of COVID-19 deaths in educational facilities was three per million, with only 75 cases reported among 25 million students, teachers, administrators, and other individuals working in the country’s education system.

The source added that precautionary measures were constantly being monitored and reviewed in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Topics: Egypt COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Egyptian government warns of danger of new coronavirus lockdown
World
Egyptian NHS doctor fears deportation after COVID-19 trauma

Latest updates

Indonesian delegation lauds Saudi efforts to serve pilgrims
AlUla plant farm reveals historic roots of ancient region
Saudi Arabia driving forward with transport benefits for women
Egypt to suspend education in event of COVID-19 second wave
Houthis condemned for failing to protect journalists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.