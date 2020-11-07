You are here

  • Home
  • Trump campaign says ‘this election is not over’

Trump campaign says ‘this election is not over’

Trump supporter Jake Contos chants during a protest against the election results outside the central counting board at the tcf Center in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m97kt

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
AP

Trump campaign says ‘this election is not over’

  • Joe Biden on the cusp of winning presidency after gains in Pennsylvania
  • It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP AP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s campaign said that “this election is not over” as his challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the cliffhanger White House race.

The statement came after Biden overcame the president’s lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, putting him in position to win its 20 electoral votes.
A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden the presidency, as he currently holds at least 253 of the 270 electoral votes needed.
“This election is not over,” campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in the statement, making further allegations of irregularities.
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”
Trump has made a raft of fraud allegations, including on Thursday night, and Twitter has slapped warning labels on a series of his tweets.
The outcome of the US presidential election remained in the balance as a handful of battleground states complete their vote counts, but Biden was edging toward victory — barring a surprise.
Trump has amassed 214 electoral votes so far, and while the Republican incumbent was still in contention in several states that could afford him a path to reelection, that path was narrowing.
The focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by nearly 7,000 votes, came as Americans entered a third full day after the election without knowing who will lead them for the next four years.
The prolonged process added to the anxiety of a nation whose racial and cultural divides were inflamed during the heated campaign.
With his pathway to reelection appearing to greatly narrow, Trump was testing how far he could go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in the vote.
On Thursday, he advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power in an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.
“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.
Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”
“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”
Trump showed no sign of giving up and was was back on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. Friday, insisting the “US Supreme Court should decide!”
Trump’s erroneous claims about the integrity of the election challenged Republicans now faced with the choice of whether to break with a president who, though his grip on his office grew tenuous, commanded sky-high approval ratings from rank-and-file members of the GOP. That was especially true for those who are eyeing presidential runs of their own in 2024.
Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential presidential hopeful who has often criticized Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”
But others who are rumored to be considering a White House run of their own in four years aligned themselves with the incumbent, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who tweeted support for Trump’s claims, writing that “If last 24 hours have made anything clear, it’s that we need new election integrity laws now.”
Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances, saying it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday, when Trump still held a small edge in Georgia — though Biden was gaining on him as votes continued to be counted. The same was true in Pennsylvania, where Trump’s lead had slipped to about 18,000 votes — and the race is destined to get tighter.
One reason is that elections officials were not allowed to process mail-in ballots until Election Day under state law. It’s a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor after Trump spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.
Mail ballots from across the state were overwhelmingly breaking in Biden’s direction.
A final vote total may not be clear for days because the use of mail-in ballots, which take more time to process, has surged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Trump campaign said it was confident the president would ultimately pull out a victory in Arizona, where votes were also still being counted, including in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous area.
The AP has declared Biden the winner in Arizona and said on Thursday that it was monitoring the vote count as it proceeded.
“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor.
“We will follow the facts in all cases.”
Trump’s campaign was lodging legal challenges in several states, though he faced long odds. He would have to win multiple suits in multiple states in order to stop vote counts, since more than one state was undeclared.
Some of the Trump team’s lawsuits only demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.
A judge in Georgia dismissed the campaign’s suit there less than 12 hours after it was filed. And a Michigan judge dismissed a Trump lawsuit over whether enough GOP challengers had access to handling of absentee ballots
Biden attorney Bob Bauer said the suits were legally “meritless.”
Their only purpose, he said “is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what’s taking place in the electoral process.”

Topics: Donald Trump 2020 US Election

Related

World
Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops
World
France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders

Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops

  • I am delighted to remember their sacrifice and celebrate their achievement
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for greater acknowledgement of the role of black and Asian troops in World War II, ahead of Remembrance Sunday commemorations.
“Volunteers from India, Africa and the Caribbean made an immense contribution to victory,” he said in a message to the Remember Together campaign, co-organized by the Royal British Legion, a charity that helps veterans.
Johnson cited the examples of the British Indian Army — the “largest volunteer force in history” — and the 14th army, which was made up of a majority of Commonwealth troops.
“I am delighted to remember their sacrifice and celebrate their achievement,” he said.
Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has sought to stamp out anti-Semitism in his party, also stressed the commemorations “remember those of every creed and color.”
The party leaders’ comments came ahead of the traditional commemoration ceremonies, for the fallen and veterans of all conflicts since the First World War, which will be reduced in scope due to anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The Remember Together campaign last week released an open letter lamenting that the contributions of black and Asian soldiers in the Second World War “have been forgotten.”
It was signed by figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Johnson’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, both British-born Asian politicians.
The call to give equal weight to the war role of ethnic minorities comes as the Black Lives Matter campaign has sparked angry protests in Britain and the tearing-down of a statue of a slave trader in the southwestern city of Bristol.
Anti-virus measures have also hit fundraising for military veterans. The Royal British Legion, which runs the annual Poppy Appeal, has warned it risks a shortfall in donations of millions during the two-week drive, its main source of revenue.
A somber wreath-laying ceremony is to go ahead at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, but there will be no veterans marching or crowds watching.
The annual Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London was recorded without an audience, in advance of broadcast on Saturday.
The concert features Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who raised nearly £33 million ($43 million) for health charities during the first lockdown.
The government said it wanted to keep crowds “to a minimum” at regional events and told organizers to “discourage the public from attending.”
Church services have either been canceled or will be broadcast online.
Remembrance events are held on the second Sunday in November, close to Nov. 11, when the guns fell silent in the First World War.
Poppies have been Britain’s symbol of remembrance since the 1914-1918 war, when the red flowers grew on the otherwise barren battlefields of northern France and Belgium.
The British Legion is encouraging people to display poppies in windows or stand on doorsteps for a two-minute silence on Sunday.
Asked whether veterans could face arrests or fines for attending a memorial service, Johnson’s spokesman acknowledged that the date was of “national significance” but said lockdown “rules are clear.”
The ban on public services was criticized by former Prime Minister Theresa May.
“Surely those men and women who gave down their lives for our freedom deserve better than this?” she said.

Topics: Rememberance Sunday

Related

World
France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders
Live
World
LIVE: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, on the brink of US presidency

Latest updates

Trump campaign says ‘this election is not over’
Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops
Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel protests
Ali Shwel Al-Karni, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi plans to relax foreign workers’ sponsorship terms will benefit Pakistanis: Envoy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.