Turkey gives muted first response to Joe Biden win

Newly elected US president Joe Biden is expected to toughen the US stance against President Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign military interventions. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 November 2020
Reuters

  • Turkey stands to lose more than most other countries from Joe Biden’s victory
ANKAR: Turkey gave an impassive first reaction on Sunday to Joe Biden’s presidential win, with Vice President Fuat Oktay saying it would not change relations between the old allies although Ankara will keep pressing Washington on Syria and other policy differences.
Turkey stands to lose more than most other countries from Biden’s victory as he is expected to toughen the US stance against President Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign military interventions and closer cooperation with Russia.
Another major stumbling block is Washington’s refusal to extradite US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.
Speaking at an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Oktay said that while the friendship between President Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump had helped the countries tackle several of their issues, communications channels between Ankara and Washington would operate as before.
“Nothing will change for Turkey,” Oktay said. “The channels of communication will work as before, but of course there will be a transition period,” he said, adding Ankara would closely monitor Biden’s foreign policy approach.
He said Turkey would press the next US administration to abandon support for Kurdish militant groups in Syria, and to extradite Gulen.
“We experienced a coup attempt. The person who carried this out is in the United States. There is nothing more natural than asking for his extradition,” Oktay said. “This is a process that began earlier and it will continue with this administration. We will increasingly continue our pressure,” he said.
“We hope that the United States does not continue working with a terrorist organization or organizations,” he said, adding that Turkey would not refrain from taking action in Syria again if necessary.
Another lingering issue between the allies has been Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems, for which Ankara is facing US sanctions. Trump’s administration has so far avoided imposing sanctions, and Oktay said on Sunday that Ankara hoped Biden’s administration would also refrain from unilateral steps.
“The new administration’s approach will surely affect us and interest us. We are following this very closely. Our expectation is that they refrain from unilateral approaches,” he said.
Erdogan has not yet commented on Biden’s victory.
Analysts say Turkey-US ties could suffer under a Biden presidency. The lira, which is already trading at a record low against the dollar, could come under more pressure.

Egyptian COVID-19 infections to rise in winter if measures not adhered to, minister warns

Egyptian COVID-19 infections to rise in winter if measures not adhered to, minister warns

  • Egypt's health ministry predicts a spike in infections and deaths in the coming two months
CAIRO: Egypt is expected to witness an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths during December and January if citizens do not observe preventive measures, the country’s health minister said on Sunday. 

Health Minister Hala Zayed said that a study model, carried out in coordination with the World Health Organization, predicted a spike in infections and deaths in the coming two months.

 “The infection rate is expected to at least double and the death toll is expected to triple in December and January if citizens ignore wearing face masks,” the minister said in statements carried by Ahlam Online.

She also recommended wearing protective face masks in enclosed or poorly ventilated places.

A total of 108,962 infections and 6,355 deaths have been reported in Egypt since the outbreak began in February.

