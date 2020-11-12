What We Are Buying Today: Woud

You are here

Updated 13 November 2020
Nada Hameed

Woud is a Saudi brand offering quality, natural wood incense burners with traditional designs.
Its sophisticated oud and bokhoor holders come in six different packages of original oud including Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Indian with 30 to 90 sticks in each.
There are also 11 incense burners for oud sticks carrying inscriptions inspired by the Saudi culture such as Madinah and Makkah doors of haram, Asiri shapes, and lettering of historic Al-Balad in Jeddah city.
The decorative wooden products add safe, easy-to-burn, authentic scents to homes or office spaces.
The brand also offers a range of colorfully wrapped gift packages suitable for occasions such as weddings, a baby shower, or Eid. Products are available online by visiting https://woudco.com/categories/82969.

LONDON: The Arab British Centre (ABC) has begun taking applications for the winter edition of a digital residency mentoring program for creatives in the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Connect ME Winter Residency, in partnership with the British Council, has been established in response to the coronavirus pandemic as a continuation of the ABC’s Making Marks creative exchange program, which promotes collaboration between UK and GCC artists.

Four successful applicants aged 18-30 will be paired up to work on a month-long cross-cultural digital art project of their choosing. The only stipulation is that their work must be delivered to the public via online mediums.

The pairs will work remotely, corresponding and collaborating digitally, and will each receive £1,000 ($1,315) and guidance from the ABC.

The summer residency program saw four artists collaborate between July and August. London-based artist Ellie Niblock was paired with Riyadh-based Alaa Tarabzouni, and Merseyside-based Alexis Maxwell was paired with Muscat-based Rawan Al-Mahrouqi.

Maxwell said: “This residency was unique in allowing me to explore my culture in parallel to another artist. It’s a rare opportunity to work closely with an artist you otherwise may never have crossed paths with and produce something unique to your blend of lived experience and culture.” =

Applications for the Connect ME Winter Residency are open to all creatives aged 18-30 living in the UK and GCC countries.

They must be submitted, in English or Arabic, by Nov. 29, 23:00 GMT, at www.makingmarks.uk.

