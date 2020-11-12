What We Are Buying Today: Woud

Woud is a Saudi brand offering quality, natural wood incense burners with traditional designs.
Its sophisticated oud and bokhoor holders come in six different packages of original oud including Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Indian with 30 to 90 sticks in each.
There are also 11 incense burners for oud sticks carrying inscriptions inspired by the Saudi culture such as Madinah and Makkah doors of haram, Asiri shapes, and lettering of historic Al-Balad in Jeddah city.
The decorative wooden products add safe, easy-to-burn, authentic scents to homes or office spaces.
The brand also offers a range of colorfully wrapped gift packages suitable for occasions such as weddings, a baby shower, or Eid. Products are available online by visiting https://woudco.com/categories/82969.
