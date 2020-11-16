You are here

  • Home
  • UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government

UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government

UN acting envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams wears a facemask as she arrives to speak during a press conference in the Tunisian capital Tunis on November 15, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2d9hd

Updated 16 November 2020
AP

UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government

  • The main goal of the gathering was to draw a roadmap for presidential and parliamentary elections
  • The participants agreed to hold the vote on Dec. 24, 2021, but failed to name a transitional administration
Updated 16 November 2020
AP

GAMMARTH, Tunisia: Libya’s rival sides wrapped up a week of UN-brokered talks without agreeing on a transitional government that would lead the county to an election in December next year, the top UN official for Libya said Monday.
The political forum, which concluded late Sunday in Tunisia, was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The main goal of the gathering was to draw a roadmap for presidential and parliamentary elections. The participants agreed to hold the vote on Dec. 24, 2021, but failed to name a transitional administration to lead the war-torn country.
UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams told reporters in Tunisia that the 75-member forum did not discuss names during their week-long talks. The Libyan rivals would meet again, online and within a week, to agree on a mechanism to name the next government, she said.
The UN had selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the week-long forum at a luxury hotel in the Mediterranean town of Gammarth, just outside the capital of Tunis. Williams said on Sunday night that she was “very pleased with the outcome” of the gathering.
The talks took place amid heavy international pressure after the warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire agreement last month in Geneva.
Libya is split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. The two sides are backed by an array of local militias, as well as regional and foreign powers.
Eastern Libya forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed in June, when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, pushed Haftar’s forces away from Tripoli.

Topics: Libya United Nations (UN)

Related

Middle-East
UN-led Libya talks enter final day
Middle-East
Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months

’Let women cook’: Lebanese mock minister over sexist comment

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago

’Let women cook’: Lebanese mock minister over sexist comment

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
BEIRUT: Lebanese have poked fun at outgoing interior minister Mohamed Fahmi after he suggested the solution to a ban on deliveries during a coronavirus lockdown was for women to start cooking.
Lebanon started a two-week partial lockdown on Saturday to try to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus as cases topped 100,000 and intensive care hospital departments became overwhelmed.
When a journalist asked Fahmi what Lebanese should do on Sunday when a day-long curfew suspended popular food deliveries from restaurants and supermarkets, he quipped: “Let women cook a little.”
Appalled women reacted by lambasting the minister’s sexist comment on social media, and vowing they were #Not_cooking_on_Sunday.
“#Sexism results in deep rooted repression & discrimination against us women, national ‘leaders’ disgracefully support inequalities,” associate professor Carmen Geha responded on Twitter.
“I will cook happily the day they pick up and recycle garbage,” she added, referring to oft-criticized public services.
Award-winning journalist Dalal Mawad slammed what she called a “sample of the level of discourse and awareness among this country’s politicians.”
Lebanese men joined in posting images of themselves dicing up vegetables or shaking pans on the stove, as they took on the #Fahmi_challenge — to be a man and cook.
“I apologize, honorable minister, that today I cooked for my sons,” one user, a divorced man raising his sons on his own, wrote beside a picture of him serving a meal on Facebook.
“I apologize because their mother is a doctor like me and the head of a department in France, and I and my children are very proud of her.”
Lebanon is also reeling from a devastating blast at Beirut’s port in August that killed more than 200 people, and a raging economic crisis that sparked mass protests last autumn against entrenched politicians viewed as incompetent and out of touch.
“Gender equality Mr.Fahmi, have you ever heard about it? Or too busy ruining our country with your bunch of friends?,” wrote another Lebanese man on Facebook in English.
Another one made a video to the tune of the “Mission: Impossible” soundtrack, encouraging others to follow suit, and finishing with the revelation: “Men... also do the washing up.

Latest updates

’Let women cook’: Lebanese mock minister over sexist comment
‘2020 is the worst year ever in terms of impact and damage’ — Omnicom MENA Chairman Elie Khouri
Several wounded in Iranian gas station explosion, no fatalities reported
J&J starts two-dose trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.