HIGHLIGHTS from ‘Ahmed Morsi: Pictures From A New York Album’

Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery is currently exhibiting the work of Egyptian artist, poet and critic Ahmed Morsi. (Supplied)
Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

  • ‘Ahmed Morsi: Pictures From A New York Album’ is taking place at Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery
‘Subway III’

Cairo’s Gypsum Gallery is currently exhibiting the work of Egyptian artist, poet and critic Ahmed Morsi. The show, which runs until Dec. 7, is a prelude to the first Gypsum Books publication, “Ahmed Morsi: The Printmaking Years,” and includes work from a range of disciplines including photography, printmaking, drawing and painting.

‘Unnamed’

The 90-year-old artist was born in Alexandria, but moved in 1974 to New York, where he continues to paint and write. The works in the exhibition are all post-1970 and, according to the gallery, are seen as “prompts” to Morsi’s printmaking practice, which began in 1976.

‘The Flying Horse’

This piece is part of a series Morsi created in the Nineties that was typical of the show’s themes of “exploring repetition and the singularity of ‘copies.’” The horse is a recurring symbol in Morsi’s work and this image also hints at the surrealist touches that occur regularly.

Sheikh Hamdan leads the way as cyclists get freedom of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan leads the way as cyclists get freedom of Dubai

  • Crown Prince said high participation in Dubai Ride 2020 reflected growing awareness about the importance of fitness and the benefits of sporting activities
  • 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route offered exhilarating experience of cycling among Dubai’s iconic landmarks including Emirates Towers, The Museum of the Future, and the DWTC
DUBAI: A section of Dubai’s main artery, the Sheikh Zayed Road, was transformed into a 14km cycling track for the very first time as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020. More than 20,000 cyclists participated in the inaugural Dubai Ride 2020, marking a new milestone in their fitness journey.

Spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event saw cyclists hitting the roads as early as 5:00 am, embarking on two routes in the heart of the city — a 14km loop on Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

The Crown Prince praised the exceptional community response, saying the high participation reflects growing awareness about the importance of fitness and the benefits of integrating sporting activities into one’s lifestyle. Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the community to explore simple ways to incorporate fitness activities into their daily routines, so that we can enhance our health, wellbeing and happiness. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organizers, the support extended by stakeholders and the enthusiasm shown by participants, which combined to make the event a success.

Cycling enthusiasts were excited to ride the 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route with both directions of the highway opened exclusively for cyclists. International athletes, as well as the city’s leading cycling clubs and communities, joined the riders for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of cycling around Dubai’s iconic landmarks including Emirates Towers, The Museum of the Future, and the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).


Families and children as young as five enjoyed the 4km bike ride around Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. The event also featured high participation from people of determination, who joined the cycling tour around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

The local stakeholder network extended overwhelming support to the Dubai Ride event, with public and private sectors rallying to contribute to realizing the city’s vision to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Government organizations, as well as schools and educational institutions joined participants in a socially distanced setting, testament to Dubai’s commitment to creating a safe environment for people to be physically active.

Dubai Ride was organized by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; association partners Emirates NBD, Etisalat and Mai Dubai; official partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Daman, EMAAR, Shield ME and Talabat; and government partners Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 will continue until November 28. For more information on all events and activities, please visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

