You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo: Other Arab countries will normalize relations with Israel

Pompeo: Other Arab countries will normalize relations with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a security briefing on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, near Merom Golan on the border with Syria, on November 19, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrmpp

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Pompeo: Other Arab countries will normalize relations with Israel

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said other Arab countries will also normalize ties with Israel, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Washington will continue working for peace in the region, while keeping the threat of Iran in mind, he added.

The US was looking to create a peace deal between Palestine and Israel, but the Palestinian leadership refused to participate, Pompeo said.

Topics: Abraham Accords Israel UAE Bahrain UAE-Israel deal

Related

Update
Middle-East
Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords
Special
Middle-East
Ex-UN chief warns of Iran ‘danger,’ praises Abraham Accords

Mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

  • There was no claim by Daesh but both the mayor and police blamed the group
  • Although the militants no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AFP

SAMARRA, Iraq: Iraq’s Salahaddin province declared three days of mourning from Sunday over a deadly attack blamed on the Daesh group, as some criticized the state for failing to fight back militants.
Late Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a civilian car on an open road about 200 kilometers north of Baghdad, police and a local official said.
When security forces arrived to the scene, militants opened fire on them.
The attack killed at least six Iraqi security personal and four civilians, including one who died of his wounds overnight, according to local medics.
There was no claim by Daesh but both the mayor and police blamed the group, which Iraq’s government said it had defeated in late 2017.
That victory came after three years of brutal fighting to wrench back the one-third of Iraqi territory that had been captured by Daesh.
Although the militants no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks on state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas north of the capital.
Two weeks ago, 11 people were killed in an Daesh attack on a lookout post at Al-Radwaniyah on Baghdad’s outskirts, areas which are predominantly Sunni Muslim.
The attacks have coincided with a new campaign by Iraq’s security forces to arrest militants in hiding across the country — but some say it has not been enough.
“Iraqi security forces just assured us this area had been cleaned,” wrote Mashaan Al-Jaboury, a Sunni MP representing Salahaddin, on Twitter late Saturday.
For Jamal Al-Dhari, another Sunni figure writing on Twitter, the latest ambush “sheds light on the repeated failures in the fight against terrorism.”
“The government of Mustafa Al-Kadhemi must seriously put in placed a national strategy... and stop being satisfied with ‘investigative committees,’” said Dhari.
Iraqis regularly mock their government for establishing investigative bodies that do not produce results.
The tensions come as the US-led coalition, which helped Iraq fight Daesh starting in 2014, is drawing down its troops.
This year, the US has already shrunk its contribution to the coalition from 5,200 to some 3,000 troops, as other countries have reduced their numbers as well.
The US announced last week it would withdraw another 500 troops by mid-January.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iraqi PM and Pompeo discuss cooperation against Daesh
Middle-East
Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

Latest updates

Mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad
Pompeo: Other Arab countries will normalize relations with Israel
Azerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists
Sonia Ben Ammar celebrates as ‘Scream’ wraps filming
In Lebanon, army courts target anti-government protesters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.