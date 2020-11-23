You are here

American boy, 13, voices ‘sweet relief’ of rescue from Daesh

Matthew told the BBC ‘it’s happened and it’s done. It’s all behind me now.’ (Screengrab/BBC)
Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

  • Matthew was taken to Syria via Turkey by his mother and stepfather in 2015
  • Matthew was forced to feature in a Daesh propaganda video in which he, aged 10, threatened Trump
LONDON: A boy who was taken to Syria by his mother and stepfather and forced to issue a threat of war on US soil to President Donald Trump has spoken of the “sweet relief” of being back home, one year after being extracted from a Kurdish detention camp.

While in Syria, Matthew, now 13, was taught how to disassemble assault rifles and build explosives, and was tutored by his stepfather about how to conduct a suicide attack against his would-be American rescuers.

Matthew was also infamously forced to feature in a Daesh propaganda video in which he, aged 10, threatened Trump: “This battle isn’t going to end in Raqqa or Mosul. It’s going to end in your lands … So get ready, for the fighting has just begun.”

Matthew told the BBC that it was a “sweet relief” to be back in the US. “It’s happened and it’s done. It’s all behind me now,” he said. “I was so young I didn’t really understand any of it.” Matthew is now living safely with his father Juan.

He was taken to Syria via Turkey by his mother Samantha Sally and stepfather Moussa Elhassani in April 2015.

Elhassani, who trained as a Daesh sniper in Syria, was killed in a suspected drone strike, and Sally was convicted this month of financing terrorism. She is facing six and a half years in jail.

Topics: Syria Daesh Donald Trump Samantha Sally

UN still waiting for access to stranded Safer tanker off Yemen

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

  • Griffiths 'deeply concerned' about Houthi attacks on Saudi territory
  • UN relief chief says Houthis are impeding humanitarian access
RIYADH: The United Nations said on Wednesday that it has yet to receive approval to access the Safer tanker stranded in the Red Sea off Yemen.
“Although discussions on access to Safer have been constructive, we are yet to receive the approvals needed for the mission. Given what is at stake, it is of the utmost importance that Ansar Allah give the United Nations the green light to proceed,” said UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths during a UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
The Safer tanker is carrying 1.1 million barrels of crude oil and has been stranded for more than five years. The UN has warned that the vessel could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia told the UN in September that “a pipeline attached to the vessel is suspected to have been separated from the stabilizers holding it to the bottom and is now floating on the surface of the sea.”
Griffiths said that the UN has been trying to negotiate access for months for the expert mission to conduct an assessment of the condition of the vessel and undertake initial repairs to avoid a spill.
Griffiths said he was “deeply concerned by periodic spikes in violence between the two parties, particularly in Marib and Taiz, and the recent escalation in attacks on Saudi territory, which we all believe should be stopped immediately.”
The Arab coalition said on Monday that they had intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemeni territory toward the Kingdom.
He called on the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council to implement the Riyadh Agreement swiftly, which he said they desperately need to work for the sake of the Yemeni people and the peace process.

“In terms of Hodeidah, I must underline there’s no better option than that cease-fire, combined with a return nationally to a political process. That is essential for the parties to create stability on all those frontlines and that is what they can bring to the Yemeni people through the joint declaration,” Griffiths said.
Meanwhile, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock confirmed to the Security Council that they are yet to receive official approval for the assessment and initial repair mission of the Safer tanker.
“After several more rounds of extensive discussions, the Ansar Allah authorities continue to indicate they will approve the mission,” he said.
Lowcock also said that the Houthi militia are impeding humanitarian access and blocking the “safe and rapid arrival” of relief supplies.
He said the UN strongly condemns the attacks on Oct. 19, when a Turkish Red Crescent worker was shot and seriously injured in Aden, and on Nov. 2, when a grenade was thrown at an aid agency compound, also in Aden.
He also said that the Yemeni rial continues to lose value.
“In the south, the exchange rate is hovering around 840 rial to the US dollar — the lowest rate in its history — and the government is unable to defend the currency or subsidize imports because it lacks foreign currency reserves,” he added.

Topics: Martin Griffiths United Nations Yemen Safer tanker Hodeidah Mark Lowcock UN Security Council Houthi

