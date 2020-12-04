You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’

Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’

Engaging in any action or behavior aimed at creating a false or misleading impression indicating active trading transaction on a specific security, which is contrary to the truth is also illegal. (File/Shutterstock)
Engaging in any action or behavior aimed at creating a false or misleading impression indicating active trading transaction on a specific security, which is contrary to the truth is also illegal. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43ch2

Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’

Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution affirmed that it is prohibited by law to intentionally take any action that creates a false or misleading impression about the capital market, prices, or value of any security or to induce third parties to buy, sell, or subscribe to this security.

It stated in a tweet that this is one of the serious crimes that require arrest, according to the Public Prosecutor's decision No. (1) dated 1/1/1442.

The following actions are considered fraudulent:

Engaging in any action or behavior aimed at creating a false or misleading impression indicating active trading transaction on a specific security, which is contrary to the truth.

Performing a series of transactions on a specific security to influence on a particular stock.

Conducting a series of trades on a specific security, such as buying and/or selling a security, with the aim of price stabilization.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia crime

Related

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’
NatWest Markets Plc, Banco Santander S.A. to sell 5.6% of SABB
Business & Economy
NatWest Markets Plc, Banco Santander S.A. to sell 5.6% of SABB

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’

Updated 04 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’
Updated 04 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman affirmed that there is no disagreement between oil producers, describing this disagreement as rumors.

Talks were successful, Prince Abdulaziz said on the sidelines of the 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held yesterday, adding that a monthly meeting will be held to address market uncertainty, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Commenting on the agreement after the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz said: “This is a mature agreement.... We will tweak whenever it is necessary and possible."

Everyone is well aware of the unstable market nature over the next three months. This will be monitored to intervene at the right time, prevent price fluctuations and encourage more compliance.

The Opec+ alliance reached an agreement on increasing oil production starting next January, following a disagreement among members over the size of the proposed supplies the coming year, according to a report.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Oil economy OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Related

OPEC+ compromises on oil supply increase
Business & Economy
OPEC+ compromises on oil supply increase
OPEC raises November oil output by 750,000 bpd
Business & Economy
OPEC raises November oil output by 750,000 bpd

Latest updates

Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Saudi Public Prosecution says giving false impression of capital market is ‘serious crime’
Thousands killed in Ethiopia’s conflict, Tigray side asserts
Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4bn
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’
Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas discusses her long-delayed debut album
Palestinian singer Rasha Nahas discusses her long-delayed debut album

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.