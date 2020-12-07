You are here

  • Home
  • Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins

Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins

Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins
People vote inside polling station at a school in the Omraniyah district of Giza, Egypt Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gnef

Updated 07 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins

Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins
  • The National Elections Authority said that the 12,000 judges overseeing the subcommittees received the portfolio of opinion cards, polling, voter lists and filing records throughout Saturday and Sunday so that they could reach their committees early
Updated 07 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Voting in the run-off for the second and final stage of the House of Representatives elections began in Egypt on Monday morning, with 202 candidates competing for the remaining 101 seats.

The voting continues through to Tuesday and there are strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus among voters, who were wearing protective face masks and complying with social distancing rules.

The Ministry of Interior's agencies have intensified their efforts to secure the run-off round by providing a safe environment for voters and also by strengthening security services in the areas surrounding the electoral headquarters.

The second round is being held in 13 governorates: Cairo, Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Menofia, Gharbia, Sharqia, Kafr El Sheikh, Damietta, Port Said, Suez, Ismailia, South Sinai and North Sinai.

The National List for Egypt won the seats in the Cairo, South and Central Delta sectors, and the East Delta sector, for which 142 seats were allocated.

None of the 13 governorates decided all of their seats in the first round by the individual system. From the first round, 41 of the 142 seats were decided by the individual system.

The National Elections Authority said that the 12,000 judges overseeing the subcommittees received the portfolio of opinion cards, polling, voter lists and filing records throughout Saturday and Sunday so that they could reach their committees early.

Voters received bags that included medical masks, hand gloves and alcohol.

The authority finalized all the necessary arrangements for the voting process by printing ballot papers, preparing electoral headquarters and coordinating with the armed forces and police to secure the subcommittees during the polling.

Lashin Ibrahim, head of the National Elections Authority, said the body was keen to complete the electoral process with integrity and transparency. It was being carried out in line with national legislative and constitutional frameworks and international standards, as well as with full judicial supervision, he added.

 

Topics: Egypt

Related

Update Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East
Middle-East
Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East
Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East
Middle-East
Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey

Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
  • Moscow and Ankara have agreed to jointly monitor a Russian-mediated truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan that claimed over 5,000 lives
Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Monday the Kremlin hopes that two Russian journalists detained in Turkey will be released as soon as possible.
Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russian diplomats were in contact with Turkish representatives to secure the release of two journalists working with Kremlin-friendly NTV channel “in the near future.”
“We hope through dialogue we will be able to resolve this incident,” Peskov said.
NTV said last week that journalist Alexei Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin were arrested by police in Istanbul on Thursday morning.

BACKGROUND

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said they were detained while filming near a facility for manufacturing drones and were working without accreditation.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said they were detained while filming near a facility for manufacturing drones and were working without accreditation.
Peskov said Russia would “take all possible steps” to help them.
Moscow and Ankara have agreed to jointly monitor a Russian-mediated truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan that claimed over 5,000 lives.
But tensions between the two rose during the conflict, Russia accusing Turkey of deploying Syrian fighters to combat Armenian forces.

Topics: Russia Turkey

Related

Arab Spring weakened many states, benefited Iran and Turkey, says Arab League secretary
Middle-East
Arab Spring weakened many states, benefited Iran and Turkey, says Arab League secretary
Hungary jails Syrian Daesh commander over imam beheading
World
Hungary jails Syrian Daesh commander over imam beheading

Latest updates

Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.