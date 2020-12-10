Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury

Sofitel The Obelisk lights up Dubai skyline

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East and Africa region, has opened its doors. Merging modern French art de vivre (art of living) and ancient Egyptian heritage with the essence and culture of the UAE, guests can expect to step into timeless elegance and enjoy an unrivaled experience in the iconic Dubai Wafi destination.

Mark Willis, CEO Middle East and Africa at Accor, said: “This is a very exciting opening for us in the region as, aside from it being the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East and Africa, it is also set to become a landmark in the city, showcasing exquisite service combined with an iconic design and architecture. Congratulations to the team of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this opening is a success.”

Ayman Gharib, managing director of Raffles Dubai and Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, said: “Inspired by the Luxor Obelisk located in Place de La Concorde in Paris, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, is a testament to the Wafi Complex development and rounds up the lifestyle and entertainment destination that the founder, Sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al-Maktoum, envisioned it to be.

“The Wafi Group, since its establishment nearly four decades ago, has been setting trends and standards of excellence. Upholding its values and traditions and finding partners that echo the same, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk has partnered with three prominent F&B and spa partners: Daniel Boulud, Schilo van Coeverden and L’Occitane. This move will ensure that the hotel speaks to a diverse and distinguished audience.”

Omar Souab, general manager of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, added: “As the perfect addition to Dubai’s vivid skyline, The Obelisk boasts 595 rooms, suites and serviced residences, designed for discerning tech-savvy business travelers and leisure seekers, introducing digital solutions through the use of the hotel’s mobile application, QR codes and touchless technology. Targeting a zero single-use plastic policy across all facets, the hotel is committed to becoming an engaged and sustainable property.”

As a new dining destination in the city, the hotel offers five exclusive venues including Brasserie Boulud, a French modern concept rooted in tradition by Michelin star chef Daniel Boulud; Taiko, the first international outpost of Taiko Amsterdam by Chef Schilo van Coevorden, offering cuisine inspired by the flavors and textures of the Far East; The Nine, serving British classics; Bijou, a patisserie offering a variety of indulgences such as Le Goter (French afternoon tea); and Soleil Pool and Lounge, a vibrant poolside bar serving a Mediterranean and Levantine inspired menu, carefully crafted cocktails and varied shisha flavors.

With a curated junior guest journey drawing its inspiration from the French novella Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince), families can explore a world of exciting activities at AstroKids club and have access to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet in Wafi Mall.