You are here

  • Home
  • Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury

Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury

Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury
Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of the UAE-based LuLu Group. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbj2n

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury

Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury
  • The awards recognize overseas Indians who have made significant contributions either in India or abroad in various fields
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of the UAE-based LuLu Group, has been nominated to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Samman Awards (PBSA) jury committee by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021.

The awards recognize overseas Indians who have made significant contributions either in India or abroad in various fields.

Other members who were nominated by the Indian prime minister are: Professor Manjulal Bhargava of the department of mathematics, Princeton University; Ramesh Babu, group managing director of Kiboko Group of Companies in Uganda; Shayarande, secretary of nonprofit organization Indian Council for International Cooperation; and Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India.  A notification in this regard has been issued in the official gazette.

The vice president of India heads the prestigious award jury committee, which also includes the external affairs minister, principal secretary to the prime minister, home secretary and foreign secretary. The convention is scheduled to be held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic on Jan. 9, 2021.

Related

LuLu named ‘most admired retailer’ at Mideast retail forum
Corporate News
LuLu named ‘most admired retailer’ at Mideast retail forum
LuLu unveils sales bonanza & anniversary prizes
Corporate News
LuLu unveils sales bonanza & anniversary prizes

Sofitel The Obelisk lights up Dubai skyline

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Sofitel The Obelisk lights up Dubai skyline

Sofitel The Obelisk lights up Dubai skyline
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East and Africa region, has opened its doors. Merging modern French art de vivre (art of living) and ancient Egyptian heritage with the essence and culture of the UAE, guests can expect to step into timeless elegance and enjoy an unrivaled experience in the iconic Dubai Wafi destination.

Mark Willis, CEO Middle East and Africa at Accor, said: “This is a very exciting opening for us in the region as, aside from it being the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East and Africa, it is also set to become a landmark in the city, showcasing exquisite service combined with an iconic design and architecture. Congratulations to the team of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this opening is a success.”

Ayman Gharib, managing director of Raffles Dubai and Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, said: “Inspired by the Luxor Obelisk located in Place de La Concorde in Paris, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, is a testament to the Wafi Complex development and rounds up the lifestyle and entertainment destination that the founder, Sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al-Maktoum, envisioned it to be.

“The Wafi Group, since its establishment nearly four decades ago, has been setting trends and standards of excellence. Upholding its values and traditions and finding partners that echo the same, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk has partnered with three prominent F&B and spa partners: Daniel Boulud, Schilo van Coeverden and L’Occitane. This move will ensure that the hotel speaks to a diverse and distinguished audience.”

Omar Souab, general manager of Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, added: “As the perfect addition to Dubai’s vivid skyline, The Obelisk boasts 595 rooms, suites and serviced residences, designed for discerning tech-savvy business travelers and leisure seekers, introducing digital solutions through the use of the hotel’s mobile application, QR codes and touchless technology. Targeting a zero single-use plastic policy across all facets, the hotel is committed to becoming an engaged and sustainable property.”

As a new dining destination in the city, the hotel offers five exclusive venues including Brasserie Boulud, a French modern concept rooted in tradition by Michelin star chef Daniel Boulud; Taiko, the first international outpost of Taiko Amsterdam by Chef Schilo van Coevorden, offering cuisine inspired by the flavors and textures of the Far East; The Nine, serving British classics; Bijou, a patisserie offering a variety of indulgences such as Le Goter (French afternoon tea); and Soleil Pool and Lounge, a vibrant poolside bar serving a Mediterranean and Levantine inspired menu, carefully crafted cocktails and varied shisha flavors.

With a curated junior guest journey drawing its inspiration from the French novella Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince), families can explore a world of exciting activities at AstroKids club and have access to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet in Wafi Mall.

Latest updates

Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury
Yusuff Ali nominated to top Indian government award jury
Iraqi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Daradji discusses ‘Mosul’
Iraqi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Daradji discusses ‘Mosul’
Saudi megaproject Qiddiya plans iconic buildings, metro link with Riyadh airport
Saudi megaproject Qiddiya plans iconic buildings, metro link with Riyadh airport
UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter
UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter
REVIEW: Deep thoughts run through ‘Stillwater,’ Apple’s new kids show
REVIEW: Deep thoughts run through ‘Stillwater,’ Apple’s new kids show

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.