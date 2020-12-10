You are here

  • Home
  • US sanctions five Houthi figures involved in torturing women, children

US sanctions five Houthi figures involved in torturing women, children

US sanctions five Houthi figures involved in torturing women, children
A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g782m

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

US sanctions five Houthi figures involved in torturing women, children

US sanctions five Houthi figures involved in torturing women, children
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on five Yemeni citizens and Houthi members  in Yemen said to be involved in torturing women and children. 

The statement said the figures are designated for “seniors human rights abuses.” 

The sanctions were imposed on several officials including Mutlaq Amer Al-Marani, deputy head of the Houthi security office; Abdul Qader Al-Shami, a leader in the Houthi militia;  Abdul Hakim Al-Khawani, head of the security apparatus of the Houthi militia. 

Topics: Yemen US sanctions

Related

Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties

Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties

Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties
Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Regional leaders welcomed Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic ties and communications with Israel.
The move makes Morocco the fourth country in the Arab region to establish ties with Israel in recent months in a deal brokered by the US.  
The UAE, which announced in August it would normalize relations with Israel welcomed Morocco’s decision.
“This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed wrote on Twitter.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hailed the agreement saying its an important step to achieve stability.
“I have followed with great attention the significant advance between Morocco and Israel in terms of the normalization of their relations under the auspices of the US,” El-Sisi said. “I believe this is an important step to achieve more stability and cooperation in our region.”
Egypt, along with Jordan, were the only Arab countries to have relations with Israel until the UAE announcement earlier this year. The Emirates was followed by Bahrain and Sudan, and now Morocco.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal between Israel and Morocco was a “historic peace between us.”
Netanyahu said it would lead to direct flights between Morocco and Israel and that the fourth US-brokered deal between Israel and an Arab country in recent months would be a “very warm peace.”
In a televised address, he said: “I've always believed that this historic peace would come. I've always worked for it.”
Thanking Trump, he added: “I want to thank, too, the king of Morocco, King Mohammed the Sixth, for taking this historic decision to bring a historic peace between us.”

Topics: Morocco Egypt US Israel

Related

Breaking News US President Donald Trump announced on December 10 that Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to recognize Israel. (AFP/File Photos)
Middle-East
Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations in latest US-brokered deal
UAE opens consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara
Middle-East
UAE opens consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara

Latest updates

Dr. Hani Abdullah Al-Hadrami, associate professor at King Abdul Aziz University
Urban landscape boost: Volunteers honored in Al-Baha region
Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties
Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties
Negrao double fires Ulsan into semifinals
Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.