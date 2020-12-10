Trump announces Morocco and Israel will normalize relations

You are here

US President Donald Trump announced on December 10 that Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to recognize Israel. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv
  • Washington to recognize Rabat’s sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara as part of deal
CHICAGO: Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday. It is the fourth such agreement between Israel and Arab nations in the past four months.

Trump also announced that the US will recognize Morocco’s longstanding claim to the Western Sahara region, rejecting claims by the territory’s Saharawi people who want independence.

Morocco, a member of the Arab League, officially communicated its recognition of the Jewish state to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Netanyahu praised the US president for the “extraordinary efforts” he has made to convince several Arab countries to recognize Israel. The UAE, Bahrain and Sudan agreed to normalize relations this year. Egypt did so in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

“President Trump, the people of Israel and the State of Israel will be forever indebted to you for your magnificent efforts on our behalf,” said Netanyahu. “I want to thank, too, the King of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, for taking this historic decision to bring a historic peace between us.”

“The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period. Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there. Hundreds of thousands of these Moroccan Jews came to Israel, and they form a human bridge between our two countries, and our two peoples, of sympathy and respect, of fondness and love.”

In a telephone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Mohammed stressed that his country’s position on the Palestinian cause remains unchanged. He said Morocco supports the two-state solution, and that negotiations between the two sides represent the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution to the conflict.

Morocco’s recognition of Israel came on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which began on Thursday evening.

“I think that this is the foundation on which we can now build this peace,” Netanyahu said as he announced the agreement. “We’ll resume liaison offices quickly between Israel and Morocco and work as rapidly as possible to establish full diplomatic relations. We’ll also institute direct flights between (the countries), giving this bridge of peace an even more solid foundation. This will be a very warm peace.”

He added: “The light of peace on this Hanukkah day has never shone brighter than today in the Middle East.”

Trump, who brokered the deal through his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US will now recognize Morocco’s longstanding claims to control of territory in the Western Sahara, in what appeared to be a quid pro quo.

“The US recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” Trump said.

Morocco’s government has been in dispute over the territory with the indigenous Saharawi people, who want an independent state.

“The US believes that an independent Saharawi state is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution,” Trump said.

“We urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s autonomy plan as the only framework to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution. To facilitate progress toward this aim, the US will encourage economic and social development with Morocco, including in the Western Sahara territory, and to that end will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory, in Dakhla, to promote economic and business opportunities for the region.”

Before Israel was established in 1948, Morocco was home to a large Jewish population. Many of its members were descendants of Jews who migrated to North Africa from Spain and Portugal during the Spanish Inquisition.

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews can trace their lineage to Morocco, and form one of the largest sections of Israeli society. There is also a small community of Jews, estimated to number several thousand, still living in Morocco.

An estimated 50,000 Israelis visit Morocco each year to learn about the Jewish community there and explore their family histories.

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team declined to provide an immediate comment on the agreement. Biden has backed increased Arab recognition of Israel but a change in the official position on an issue such as the Western Sahara is unusual for a lame-duck administration.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
  • Life-changing $2,000 offer for ‘sentry work’ ended in vicious front-line combat, recruits say
  • Fighter tells BBC: ‘I was paralyzed by fear, death was all around us’
Updated 25 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Four Syrian nationals have claimed they were sent into battle in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as mercenaries, despite only enlisting for sentry duties in Azerbaijan.

The claims, made directly to the UK’s BBC, come as Turkey and Azerbaijan deny using mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

In August, people in rebel-held areas of northern Syria were told that there was paid employment overseas.

One of the Syrians told the BBC: “I had a friend who told me that there is a very good job you can do, just to be at military checkpoints in Azerbaijan.”

Another said: “They told us our mission would be to serve as sentries on the border — as peacekeepers. They were offering $2,000 a month. It felt like a fortune to us.”

Both enlisted for the work through Turkish-backed rebels that make up the Syrian National Army, a group opposed to the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

The civil war in Syria caused an economic breakdown and a decline in wages, and few people in the region now earn more than $1 a day. As a result, the promised salary seemed like a “godsend,” one of the Syrians said.

Recent estimates say that between 1,500 and 2,000 men enlisted and traveled to Azerbaijan via Turkey on a military aircraft.

However, the men were deliberately misled. They were being recruited for war, despite many having no military experience. The deadly ruse was discovered when they were taken to the front line and ordered to fight.

One of the Syrians said: “I didn’t expect to survive. It seemed like a 1 percent chance. Death was all around us.”

Azerbaijan and its regional ally Turkey have denied using mercenaries in the conflict. However, researchers have gathered a photographic evidence, drawn from videos and images posted online by fighters, that reveals a different story.

The Syrians were deployed on the southern side of the Azeri line, where both sides suffered heavy casualties. The fighters told the BBC that they “came under heavy fire” and were traumatized by their experiences. They chose to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal from military higher-ups.

“My first battle began the day after I arrived,” said one.

“Myself and about 30 guys were sent to the front line. We walked for about 50 m when suddenly a rocket landed near us. I threw myself to the ground. The shelling lasted for 30 minutes. Those minutes felt like years. It was then that I regretted coming to Azerbaijan,” he said.

“We didn’t know what to do or how to react,” said another fighter, who added that he and many of his fellow recruits had almost no experience of war, let alone military training.

“I saw men dying, and others who just went running. They didn’t have any sense of where they were going, because they were basically civilians,” he said.

The four men claim Syrian recruits were provided with almost no protective equipment or medical support. Many fighters bled to death from wounds that medics could have treated, they added.

“The hardest moment was when one of my mates was hit,” said a fighter who was later hospitalized after suffering shrapnel wounds. “He was 20 m away from me when the shell landed. I saw him fall. He was calling to me and screaming. But his spot was exposed to the Armenian machine guns. I couldn’t help him. In the end he just died there.”

Another Syrian fighter said he was “paralyzed by fear” when the shelling began.

“I remember I just sat on the ground and cried, and my injured friends started to cry as well,” he said. “One guy suffered a shrapnel wound on his head. He died right there. Every day I see this. When it comes to me, I sit and cry, even now. I don’t know how I survived this war.”

Estimates of the Syrian death toll in the conflict vary. Official figures report a total of 2,400 casualties on the Armenian side and nearly 3,000 on the Azeri side. But Azerbaijan does not acknowledge that Syrians were among the dead.

Topics: Syria Syrian mercenaries Nagorno-Karabakh BBC

Related

Update Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh
World
Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh
Macron accuses Turkey of sending Syrian mercenaries to Libya
Middle-East
Macron accuses Turkey of sending Syrian mercenaries to Libya

