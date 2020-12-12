You are here

Indian doctors strike in protest against ‘quackery’
A health worker in personal protective equipment collects a swab sample from a man during a COVID-19 testing campaign on the outskirts of Mumbai. (Reuters)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Around 400,000 doctors associated with the IMA did not come to work. Many medical colleges and private hospitals also restricted their outpatient services
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Medical doctors across India went on strike on Friday to protest against the government’s decision to allow traditional healers to perform general surgical procedures.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine in late November authorized postgraduate practitioners of specified streams of Ayurveda, the ancient Hindu practice of health, to be trained to perform procedures such as excisions of benign tumors, amputation of gangrene and nasal and cataract surgery.
“We unequivocally condemn the uncivil ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to arrogate itself to vivisect modern medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in a statement on Friday.
The doctors’ association also asked its members and the country’s medical fraternity not to teach the procedures to those who are not trained in modern medicine.
“The government wants to promote one patchy system amalgamating allopathy with other traditional medicine, which is not acceptable because to perform a surgery you need special studies, training and a multidisciplinary approach before taking a call to operate on a patient,” said Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, president of Progressive Medicos and Scientific Forum.
He said that by recognizing “pseudomedical practitioners,” the government is trying to improve statistics.
The Economic Survey of India 2019-20 shows that the doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:1456, as against the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 1:1000.
“The ratio of the doctors compared to the population is very low in India and the government, instead of spending on expanding medical infrastructure and medical colleges, is trying the shortcut method to boost numbers,” Bhatti said.
Around 400,000 doctors associated with the IMA did not come to work. Many medical colleges and private hospitals also restricted their outpatient services.
“It took me at least 10 years to do medicine and get training in surgery. How can a person who has just studied traditional medicine for five years with no training in surgery perform surgery?” asked Dr. Loveleen Mangla of Noida-based Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute in Uttar Pradesh.
“This is not good for the country. It will increase the complications and increase morbidity and mortality. People will lose faith in our medical system if we allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgery,” he said. He questioned whether lawmakers themselves would go to traditional healers if they had to get some surgery done in their family.
Ayurveda practitioners, however, welcomed the government’s decision.
“We have been teaching surgery and performing surgery in Ayurveda for the last 35 years, it’s not new to us,” said Dr. Hitesh Jani, former principal of Gujarat Ayurveda University.
“There is a lot of ignorance about our teaching, people don’t know much about what we study and do. I have also taught surgery, but the allopathic doctors don’t know about it,” he told Arab News.
“The world recognizes the importance of Indian Ayurveda, but our medical practitioners don’t recognize it. The British and Americans have preserved the Indian Ayurvedic medical practices, but we Indians have forgotten our valuable treasure.”
Ayurveda is an alternative healing system with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent.
The Indian government’s push for Ayurveda is in line with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to revive Indian traditions. After assuming power in 2014, the Hindu nationalist party created a separate Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) with a budget allocation of nearly $300 million. Dr. Bhatti, however, criticized the decision.
“This government is promoting quackery and pseudoscience. The Modi regime is so arrogant that it thinks that it can get away by doing anything in the name of Indian tradition and culture. It is legitimizing quackery,” he said.

Osama Bin Laden’s spokesman back in UK after release from US jail

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, seen here in a court sketch from September 19, was convicted of terror offenses for his role in Al-Qaeda’s 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

Osama Bin Laden’s spokesman back in UK after release from US jail

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, seen here in a court sketch from September 19, was convicted of terror offenses for his role in Al-Qaeda’s 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Adel Abdul Bary was deported after serving 21 years of a 25-year sentence, amid fears for his health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A former spokesman for Osama Bin Laden has returned to the UK after being released from prison in the US.

Adel Abdul Bary was freed on Thursday over fears that obesity and asthma put the 60-year-old at greater risk from the effects of COVID-19. He was deported after a judge in New York agreed he was at high risk of contracting a serious form of the disease, in part because he is overweight.

Bary, originally from Egypt, was arrested by UK police in 1999 as a co-conspirator in Al-Qaeda attacks on American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 that killed 224 people and wounded 5,000. He was extradited to the US in 2012.

He was charged with 285 offenses but admitted only a few, including conspiracy to murder US citizens abroad and threatening to kill by means of explosives. He admitted to a federal court in Manhattan that while living in London he had forwarded messages from journalists to bin Laden and confirmed to news organizations that Al-Qaeda was responsible for the embassy attacks.

In October, after Bary had served 21 years of a 25-year sentence, US authorities approved his release. He was due to be freed at the end of this year but the date was moved forward slightly after his lawyers argued that his morbid obesity was an “extraordinary and compelling” reason to release him early, especially in light of the pandemic.

Bary will live with his wife Ragaa, 59, at their apartment in London. His return to the UK could not be blocked because he was granted asylum by the country in 1997. He could not be returned to his native Egypt, which he left in 1991, because he would face the threat of torture or death, according to British media reports.

His lawyer told The New York Times: “After all this time, all Mr Bary wants is to enjoy a quiet life with his family.”

He will not be added to the UK’s anti-terror watchlist, under the country’s Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures Act, because he has completed his prison sentence.

