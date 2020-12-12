Israel says it has established diplomatic ties with Bhutan

You are here

Israel established diplomatic relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, the Israeli foreign ministry said.
Updated 12 December 2020
  • Bhutan has full diplomatic ties with only 53 countries, Israel’s foreign ministry said
  • The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations
TEL AVIV: Israel established diplomatic relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, the Israeli foreign ministry said.
Israel’s new relations with the relatively-isolated Himalayan nation did not appear to be related to its budding ties under US-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.
The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Israel’s circle of recognition is growing and expanding. The establishment of relations between us and the Kingdom of Bhutan will serve as another milestone in deepening Israel’s ties in Asia,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.
Bhutan has full diplomatic ties with only 53 countries, Israel’s foreign ministry said.
A signing ceremony was held between the Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India on Saturday, the foreign ministry said. The countries agreed to formulate a joint work plan in the areas of water management, agriculture, health care and other areas, it added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement, adding: “We are in contact with other countries that want to join and establish relations with us.”
The move comes two days after Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize ties in a deal brokered with US help, making it the fourth Arab country — after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan

Members of a Turkish forces commando brigade take part in a military parade in which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, looked on in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP)
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan

Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan
  • Iranian authorities summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran to complain about Erdogan’s “interventionist and unacceptable remarks”
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Saturday rebuked Tehran for “offensive language” aimed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with a controversial poem that might suggest Iran’s northwestern provinces belong to Azerbaijan.
Iran and Turkey have increased economic cooperation over the past decade but remain rivals in several parts of the Middle East and Central Asia.
On Thursday, Erdogan paid a visit to staunch ally Azerbaijan for a military parade marking Baku’s victory over Armenia after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
During his visit, Erdogan recited a poem that Tehran said could fan separatism among Iran’s Azeri minority.
Iran is home to a large Azeri community, mainly in northwestern provinces next to Azerbaijan and Armenia, where the Aras river defines the border.
The next day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that “President Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland.”
According to Iran’s ISNA news agency, the poem is “one of the separatist symbols of pan-turkism.”
ISNA said the verses point to Aras and “complains of the distance between Azeri-speaking people on the two sides of the river.”
Iranian authorities summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran to complain about Erdogan’s “interventionist and unacceptable remarks.”

HIGHLIGHT

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan recited a poem that Tehran said could fan separatism among Iran’s Azeri minority.

In return, Turkey summoned Iran’s ambassador to Ankara over the “baseless” claims.
Turkey doubled down on Saturday, with a statement by presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun that said: “We condemn the use of offensive language toward our president and our country over the recitation of a poem, whose meaning has been deliberately taken out of context.”
Altun said the poem “passionately reflects the emotional experience of an aggrieved people due to Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands.”
“It does not include any references to Iran. Nor is that country implied in any way, shape or form.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call Saturday that “baseless and heavy statements made by Iran and aimed at our president are unacceptable,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.
At difficult times of Iran, Turkey stood in solidarity with Iran when others turned their back against Tehran, and this increased the extent of Ankara’s disappointment, Cavusoglu told Zarif, according to the source.

