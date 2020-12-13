You are here

Bomb and gun attacks in Afghan capital kill 3

Afghan municipality workers clean the remains of a vehicle after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP)
AP

  • A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and wounded at least two others
  • The Sunday attacks happened as a day earlier the Daesh militants hit the capital with a barrage of mortar shells
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Separate bomb and gun attacks on Sunday left at least three dead in Afghanistan’s capital, local police said, a day after a barrage of mortar shells shook the city.
A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and wounded at least two others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No further details were immediately available.
Faramarz also said that an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul. The prosecutor was on his way to his office when he was attacked in Kart-e Now neighborhood, the police spokesman said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kabul. The Islamic Sate group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.
The Sunday attacks happened as a day earlier the Daesh militants hit the capital with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second, amid a countrywide spike in violence.
The extremist group claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward the capital’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Three shells hit the airport, while the other rounds landed in residential areas of the city, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.
The Taliban have waged bitter battles against IS fighters, particularly in IS strongholds in eastern Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan

UN chief calls on all countries to declare a state of climate emergency

Ephrem Kossaify

  • Pandemic recovery and climate action are two sides of the same coin, says Guterres
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Over 70 leaders from across all levels of government, as well as the private sector and civil society, spoke at the “Climate Ambition Summit.”

The entirely virtual event was co-hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the British and French governments, to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The speakers outlined urgent actions and concrete plans to confront the climate crisis, and presented ambitious new commitments.

Several countries, including India, Pakistan, Germany and France pledged to back the deal, hoping such move would rekindle hopes of faster action to reach the 2030 goal of net-zero emissions.

On the eve of the summit, Britain had pledged to stop direct government support for overseas fossil fuel projects.

The United Kingdom has also pledged to cut emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 and to end external financing of fossil fuel projects.

The European Union, whose plan to spend 30% of its Covid-19 recovery fund on climate action, pledged to cut emissions 55% by 2030.

The Paris pact had been reinvigorated in recent months by the prospect of US President-elect Joe Biden rejoining the deal, as well as new commitments from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had announced his country would become carbon neutral by 2060, revealing goals to accelerate the advancement of wind and solar power.

In his opening remarks, Guterres said the commitments made in Paris are not being met, pointing to the record high levels of carbon dioxide, and wondering “Can anybody still deny we are facing a dramatic emergency?

“That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached,” he said.

Calling for the pandemic recovery and climate action to be “two sides of the same coin,” Guterres said the Covid-19 economic relief packages represent an opportunity to speed the green transition to a low-carbon future:

“So far, the members of the G20 are spending 50 per cent more in their stimulus and rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuel production and consumption, than on low-carbon energy.  This is unacceptable. The trillions of dollars needed for COVID recovery is money that we are borrowing from future generations,” Guterres said.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that “the crisis gives us the opportunity to accelerate our ecological transition.”

Guterres added that the recovery from the pandemic also represents an opportunity to reset economies and societies on a path in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development- the 17 UN objectives aimed at eliminating inequities including poverty, gender bias and illiteracy by 2030.

“But that is not yet happening,” he said.

The summit comes at a time when the world is witnessing dramatic impacts of climate change, from wildfires to rising sea-levels to thinning ice-sheets.

The Climate Ambition Summit comes a year after the “Climate Action Summit” at which  at which teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg directed a scathing rebuke at politicians.

“You are failing us” she said, “but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you."

Saturday’s summit is a preamble to the next UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) which will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

Topics: climate change Climate Ambition Summit

