You are here

  • Home
  • London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified

London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified

London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified
1 / 2
A person wearing a mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020. (Reuters)
London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified
2 / 2
A person wearing a mask talks with a police officer during an anti-vaccination demonstration at Parliament Square in London, Britain, December 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5q7qu

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified

London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified
  • Health minister Matt Hancock: We have decided to move greater London, the south and west of Essex ... and the south of Hertfordshire ... into tier three, which is the very high alert level
  • Over 1,000 cases of a new coronavirus variant have been identified in the past few days in England, predominantly in the south of the country
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s capital London and parts of southeast England will be put under more stringent COVID-19 restrictions from early on Wednesday, health minister Matt Hancock said, saying the rise in cases could overwhelm hospital services.
“Over the last week we’ve seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire ... We therefore have decided to move greater London, the south and west of Essex ... and the south of Hertfordshire ... into tier three, which is the very high alert level,” Hancock told parliament on Monday.
“There restrictions will come into force at midnight on Wednesday morning.” 

Over 1,000 cases of a new coronavirus variant have been identified in the past few days in England, predominantly in the south of the country where it could be connected to a surge in cases, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.
“We have identified a new variant of coronavirus, which may be associated with the faster spread in the southeast of England,” Hancock said in a statement to parliament.
“Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants,” he said.
“I must stress at this point that there is currently nothing to suggest that the variant is more likely to cause serious disease, and the latest clinical advice is that it’s highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine,” he added.

The main difference between the top two tiers is that bars and restaurants, which can stay open under certain conditions in tier two, must close their doors in tier three and can only operate takeaway services.
There are also additional restrictions on socialising, but workplaces and schools are to remain open.

Topics: London COVID-19 Matt Hancock tier 3 restrictions

Related

Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock
World
Rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control: Hancock
Pop star Rita Ora ‘embarrassed’ after breaking London lockdown
Lifestyle
Pop star Rita Ora ‘embarrassed’ after breaking London lockdown

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
  • First shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night
  • Distribution will begin in Ontario on Tuesday
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada will begin a roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, just days after becoming one of the first countries to approve the treatment.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailing the “good news.”
“But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance,” he said in a tweet.
Trudeau has previously said the country will receive 249,000 initial doses of the vaccine this month, the first 30,000 doses of which are expected to have arrived by Monday.
Local media have reported it will be rolled out in Quebec – the country’s hardest-hit province – the same day, where it will be distributed to elderly care homes.
Distribution will begin in neighboring Ontario on Tuesday, the province said on its official website, as part of a pilot scheme to be given to more than 2,500 frontline workers in hospitals and care homes.
It is unclear when precisely other provinces are set to receive the vaccine, though officials have said the roll-out is expected to take place this week.
Speaking to national broadcaster CBC on Sunday, Dany Fortin – who is in charge of the vaccine distribution – said “the delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned.”
“The provinces will be in a position to administer the vaccines in the coming days,” he said.
Canada pre-ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine when it was still in development, with an option for 56 million additional doses.
The vaccine – which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials – is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
Canada had as of Sunday counted 460,743 cases of the virus, with 13,431 deaths.

Topics: Canada Coronavirus

Related

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil plan to address coronavirus outbreak, revive economy
Business & Economy
Canada’s Trudeau to unveil plan to address coronavirus outbreak, revive economy
Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown
World
Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
US imposes sanctions on two Iranian individuals allegedly linked to agent’s disappearance
The US for the first time on Monday accused Iran of direct involvement in the “probable death” of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished 13 years ago. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified
London to be placed under stringent restrictions, as new COVID variant identified

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.