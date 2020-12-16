Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI: Egypt has received the second batch of China-based Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine totaling 50,000 doses, local daily Egypt Today has reported.

The delivery brings Egypt’s inventory of the jab to 100,000, enough to have 50,000 people inoculated.

Each individual will have to take two doses of the vaccine, with a 21-day period in between shots.

A vaccination plan was being drawn up, unnamed sources at the Ministry of Health and Population said.

“We aim to provide 10 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, as Egypt will be receiving more doses during the current month in a row,” the sources told Egypt Today.

Meanwhile, the country has launched a dedicated website for citizens who want to reserve doses of the vaccine.

The website will start accepting registrations early next week, a source at the country’s health ministry told local media.