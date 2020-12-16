You are here

Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Each individual will have to take two doses of the vaccine, with a 21-day period in between shots. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
  • The delivery brings Egypt’s inventory of the jab to 100,000, enough to have 50,000 people inoculated
  • The country has launched a dedicated website for citizens who want to reserve doses of the vaccine
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has received the second batch of China-based Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine totaling 50,000 doses, local daily Egypt Today has reported.
The delivery brings Egypt’s inventory of the jab to 100,000, enough to have 50,000 people inoculated.
Each individual will have to take two doses of the vaccine, with a 21-day period in between shots.
A vaccination plan was being drawn up, unnamed sources at the Ministry of Health and Population said.  
“We aim to provide 10 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, as Egypt will be receiving more doses during the current month in a row,” the sources told Egypt Today.
Meanwhile, the country has launched a dedicated website for citizens who want to reserve doses of the vaccine.
The website will start accepting registrations early next week, a source at the country’s health ministry told local media.

Topics: Egypt COVID-19

Iran’s Rouhani says he is happy that ‘lawless’ Trump is leaving office

Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

Iran's Rouhani says he is happy that 'lawless' Trump is leaving office

Iran’s Rouhani says he is happy that ‘lawless’ Trump is leaving office
  • Iran's President said he is happy about Trump leaving
Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday he was happy that Donald Trump was leaving office, calling him “the most lawless US president” and a “terrorist.”
“We are not overjoyed about Mr. Biden’s arrival, but we are happy about Trump leaving,” Rouhani said in a televised speech to the cabinet.

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani Donald Trump

