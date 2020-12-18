RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that it had discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by the Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition said that the mine discovered was Iranian-made and was a Sadaf type of mine.
It also said that, to date, it had removed and destroyed a total of 171 sea mines randomly deployed by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The coalition added that the Houthi militia's hostilities and actions, with Iran’s support, threatened the security of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a vital global energy gateway.
Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen
https://arab.news/y4xj2
Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen
- The mine was an Iranian-made Sadaf model, coalition said
- Coalition has removed and destroyed a total of 171 sea mines to date
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that it had discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by the Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.