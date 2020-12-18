Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen

Kingdom reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as Saudis urged to register for vaccine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,101.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 174 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 360,690 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 3,016 remain active and 436 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 47, followed by Makkah with 36, Madinah with 28, the Eastern Province recorded 20, and Asir confirmed 10 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (174) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (10) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (208) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (351,573) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/9WpEEwCem5 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) December 18, 2020

The ministry also announced that 208 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 351,573.

The health ministry advised everyone to quickly register for the vaccine, in order to preserve their health and safety and to protect them from being infected with the virus.

The Kingdom began registering citizens and residents for the free COVID-19 vaccine through the health ministry on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 75 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.66 million.