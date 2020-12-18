Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen

You are here

The Arab coalition said that it had removed and destroyed a total of 171 sea mines in the REd Sea randomly deployed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. (File/SPA)
  • The mine was an Iranian-made Sadaf model, coalition said
  • Coalition has removed and destroyed a total of 171 sea mines to date
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Friday that it had discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by the Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.
The coalition said that the mine discovered was Iranian-made and was a Sadaf type of mine.
It also said that, to date, it had removed and destroyed a total of 171 sea mines randomly deployed by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
The coalition added that the Houthi militia's hostilities and actions, with Iran’s support, threatened the security of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a vital global energy gateway.

Kingdom reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as Saudis urged to register for vaccine

  • The Kingdom said 208 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 47
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,101.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 174 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 360,690 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 3,016 remain active and 436 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 47, followed by Makkah with 36, Madinah with 28, the Eastern Province recorded 20, and Asir confirmed 10 cases.

The ministry also announced that 208 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 351,573.
The health ministry advised everyone to quickly register for the vaccine, in order to preserve their health and safety and to protect them from being infected with the virus.
The Kingdom began registering citizens and residents for the free COVID-19 vaccine through the health ministry on Tuesday.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 75 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.66 million.

 

