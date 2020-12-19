You are here

From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie during a practice session. (AP)
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

  Woods and his son are among 20 teams in Orlando, Florida, for the PNC Championship that starts Saturday
ORLANDO, Florida: Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie’s swing looked, right down to the club twirl.

What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping.

He recalled a putting contest they had two years ago in Woods’ backyard. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.

“Charlie was leading going into the last hole,” Thomas said. “Charlie is mouthing off, ‘Here I am a 9-year-old beating the No. 1 player in the world and supposedly the best player of all time.’ He three-putted and I made it. Shut him up pretty quick.” The next competition will be on national TV.

Woods and his son are among 20 teams in Orlando, Florida, for the PNC Championship that starts Saturday, a 36-hole event known for many years as the Father-Son Challenge. Moving with the times, players who won a major or The Players Championship can have sons, daughters and even fathers as their partners.

Woods is playing for the first time, turning a cozy December gathering into must-see TV.

Is the son too young for so much attention? It’s all relative considering Woods was 2 when he made his TV debut on “The Mike Douglas Show.”

“When I was 11, it was a totally different world,” Woods said. “I was playing a lot of tournaments, but I wasn’t in front of the media like this. It was so different. He’s been handling this and playing and being a part of golf. And this is part of golf.”

This is not about training the next Tiger. Stories abound of the late Earl Woods placing his toddler son in a high chair, mesmerized watching his father swing a club. Earl Woods made his son ask to play golf, and only if his homework was finished. There were countless teaching moments along the way.

Woods only remembers those days as time spent with his father — just like now.

“It’s so much fun for me to see him enjoying the game,” Woods said after a pro-am round that featured one par 3 where his son hit it to 3 feet and Woods left it some 40 feet away. “That’s the whole idea. Enjoy hitting shots and creating those shots. It’s so cool for me to see him enjoy the sport.”

The son already became somewhat of a video sensation last year when he was playing a junior event. The father of another player noticed Woods on the range and took video, and in the background was young Charlie with a sweet swing reminiscent of a tour player with 82 wins and 15 majors.

Woods said if there is any instruction, a big part comes from Mike Thomas, the father of Justin Thomas and a longtime club professional in Kentucky whose specialty is working with juniors.

“Mike has been very impactful in terms of him enjoying the sport,” Woods said.

That’s the word — enjoy — Woods kept repeating.

It’s rare in golf for sons to follow their fathers. Jack Nicklaus’ oldest of four sons, Jackie, won the prestigious North & South Amateur but never had a PGA Tour card. His third son, Gary, played on tour and once lost in a playoff to Phil Mickelson at the former BellSouth Classic in Atlanta.

Jay and Bill Haas and Craig and Kevin Stadler are among father-son duos with PGA Tour titles.

Then again, this isn’t about the tour or even winning.

Topics: golf Tiger Woods

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
  The cup final was the culmination of the opening WFL season, the first league of its kind in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process.

The cup final was the culmination of the opening WFL season, the first league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, which started on Nov. 17 with 24 teams from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam taking part in a city qualification round before the semifinals and final.

The “final four” saw Challenge Riyadh beat Eastern Flames in the first semifinal, with Jeddah Eagles defeating The Storm in the other before the Riyadh team saw off their Jeddah rivals in the final.

The Sports for All Federation (SFA) President, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, and Managing Director, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, along with other SFA dignitaries, were on hand to present the cup to the winning team.

“The Sports for All Federation, with the strong support of our Minister of Sports, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, was proud to award the first-ever winners of the Women’s Football League,” Prince Khaled said.

“This landmark moment in our country’s community-level sports history would not have been possible without the vision and forward trajectory laid out for us by His Majesty King Salman, and HRH the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

“The determination that our WFL players showed was matched only by the coaches, referees and on-group support team. I congratulate you all on living up to the high standard that His Majesty and His Royal Highness have set for us; today you have made Saudi Arabia proud,” he added.

The WFL is part of the SFA’s initiatives to encourage female sports participation, and with a view to developing and enhancing infrastructure for women in sports.

A team of coaches was assigned to the league’s newly formed teams, comprising four international coaches and four local coaches. Twelve of Asia’s leading female elite referees were flown to the Kingdom to referee all WFL matches, with training provided for a further 40 Saudi junior female referees.

The second season of the WFL will kick off in 2021.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Football Federation Women's Football WFL

