You are here

  • Home
  • Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2019, US President Donald Trump (R) walks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin before taking a family photo at the G20 Summit in Osaka. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fbn5

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role
  • Suggests without offering evidence that China “may” also be involved
  • Pompeo had said the breach was “pretty clearly” Russia’s work
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it “under control” and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.
“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted in his first public comments on the hack, adding that “Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens” and suggesting without offering evidence that China “may” also be involved.
Trump’s response was in sharp contradiction to comments a day earlier from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about both the source and the severity of the attack. Pompeo had said the breach — which cyber experts say could have far-reaching impact and take months to unravel — was “pretty clearly” Russia’s work.
“There was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems,” Pompeo told interviewer Mark Levin, alluding to widely used security software from Texas firm SolarWinds.
“This was a very significant effort,” Pompeo added, “and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.”
Trump’s tweets left administration spokespeople scrambling to reconcile the conflicting takes.

Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens”

President Donald Trump

CNN said White House officials had made plans Friday to release a statement directly blaming Russia, before it was abruptly pulled back for unclear reasons.
It was far from the first time the president has played down apparent threats from Russia, starting with his refusal to recognize interference by Moscow in the 2016 election despite the clear finding of US intelligence agencies.
Russia has denied involvement in the latest attack, but several officials in and out of the US government have pointed the finger at Moscow, and none at Beijing.
There was no immediate reaction from China.
Dramatic details about the extraordinarily wide attack have emerged even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office next month amid already high tensions with Moscow.
Biden has expressed “great concern” over the breach.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Thursday that the attack poses a “grave risk” and thwarting it would be “highly complex.” It did not identify those behind it.
On Friday, Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent Republican, tweeted that “the methods used to carry out the cyberhack are consistent with Russian cyber operations,” while adding that it was crucial to be certain.
“We can’t afford to be wrong on attribution, because America must retaliate, and not just with sanctions.”

In a move apparently planned before news of the cyberattack emerged, the State Department on Saturday confirmed plans to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia, in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg, due to “ongoing staffing challenges.”
Among the government agencies affected by the cyberattack, according to media reports, are the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security.
Also targeted were the National Institutes of Health — at a time of keen interest in coronavirus vaccines — as well as the Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which manage the nuclear weapons stockpile.
Microsoft said Thursday that it had notified more than 40 customers hit by the malware, which security experts say could allow attackers unfettered network access to key government systems and electric power grids and other utilities.
Roughly 80 percent of the affected customers are located in the United States, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post, with victims also found in Belgium, Britain, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.
“It’s certain that the number and location of victims will keep growing,” Smith said.
NATO said Saturday it was checking its computer systems but had found “no evidence of compromise.”
The European Commission said Saturday it had not found any computer system intrusion but was “analyzing the situation.”
In one of his two tweets Saturday, Trump attempted to link the cyberattack to his persistent efforts to undercut Biden’s election win.
“There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.”
It was his latest baseless allegation of mass fraud in the November 3 vote, and Twitter appended a note stating that Biden had been certified by election officials as the winner.

Topics: Russian cyberattacks Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

Related

Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
World
Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
US cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach
Business & Economy
US cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach

Pakistan talks on ties with Israel ‘fake news,’ says Khan

Pakistan will refuse to recognize Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a television interview. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
AMAL KHAN

Pakistan talks on ties with Israel ‘fake news,’ says Khan

Pakistan will refuse to recognize Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a television interview. (AFP/File Photo)
  • PM vows entire nation stands united on Palestinian rights 
Updated 12 min 48 sec ago
AMAL KHAN

LAHORE: Pakistan will refuse to recognize Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a wide-ranging interview with a local TV news channel on Friday, the Pakistani leader said: “Pakistan is a democratic society — and our entire nation stands with the Palestinians.”

Khan’s comments follow Israeli media reports this week that a “senior adviser to the leader of a large Muslim-majority country in Asia” had visited the Jewish state two weeks ago to discuss the potential normalization of relations.

The reports were widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Pakistan.

“We will never recognize Israel until the Palestinians get their rights,” Khan told a Samaa television interviewer.

“Why would anyone go from Pakistan when it’s our policy that we don’t recognize Israel?” he added.

“What’s a minister going to do there? This is absolutely fake news.”

Khan’s comments were broadcast hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, rejected reports the same day claiming Pakistan and Israeli officials had recently been in talks in Tel Aviv.

Qureshi was speaking to press during a state visit to Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, Zulfikar Bukhari, Khan’s special assistant for overseas Pakistanis, dismissed rumors that he had visited Israel after online reports of an alleged meeting went viral.

But Khan hinted on Friday that Pakistan was not “free” to make its own foreign policy decisions. He also claimed India was behind the disinformation “campaign” against his government.

Pakistan wants Israel to honor Palestinians’ hopes for a state of their own.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future free state, a demand Pakistan has supported for decades.

Earlier this week, the head of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Tahir Ashrafi, told Arab News the reports were an attempt to malign Pakistan in the Muslim world, and that Islamabad would not recognize Israel until a just solution to the Palestine conflict was found.

“It is the clear stance of Prime Minister Khan and his Cabinet,” Ashrafi said.

“The state of Pakistan, including our people, armed forces, institutions and government, are on the same page regarding this issue.”

Topics: Pakistan Israel Imran Khan

Related

Latest updates

Post-Brexit talks continue as fish spat threatens Britain-EU agreement
Palestinian foreign minister urges Israel to return to talks
Pakistan talks on ties with Israel ‘fake news,’ says Khan
Pakistan will refuse to recognize Israel until Palestinian rights are guaranteed, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a television interview. (AFP/File Photo)
Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role
Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role
EU welcomes formation of Yemeni government, praises role of Saudi Arabia
EU welcomes formation of Yemeni government, praises role of Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.